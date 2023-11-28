Ava DeMary And Mitchell Sink To Lead THROUGH THE ERAS: SWIFTIES SERIES At Performers Theatre Workshop

Performers Theatre Workshop have announced that Ava DeMary and Mitchell Sink will be leading the highly anticipated "Through the Eras: Swifties Series" at Performers Theatre Workshop in January 2024! This unique series is a celebration of Taylor Swift's musical journey, offering an immersive experience and look into her discography.

Ava DeMary, known for her roles in "Billy Elliot," "Evita," and "Matilda the Musical," as well as her screen presence in HBO Max's "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," brings her extensive performance experience to the series. Her passion for storytelling and her ability to bring characters to life will inspire and guide participants.

Joining Ava is Mitchell Sink, a dynamic performer with credits in "Elf the Musical" and "A Christmas Story," and appearances in Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" and "Extrapolations." Mitchell, a graduate of Pace University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, offers his expertise in both stage and screen acting to help young artists discover and nurture their unique voices.

Together, Ava and Mitchell will provide invaluable insights and hands-on training in this exciting series, making it a must-attend event for Swifties and aspiring performers.

For more information, please visit, Click Here or contact ptwstars@gmail.com or call (973)327-2250.