Aurway Repertory Theatre Present THE COMING HOME COMMUNITY COOKOUT at North 2 Shore Festival

Aurway Repertory Theatre has announced its participation in New Jersey's statewide Prudential Presents: North 2 Shore Festival, a brainchild of Governor Murphy designed to celebrate the richness of New Jersey's vibrant arts and innovation community.

On Sunday, June 30, join us for The Coming Home Community Cookout, a free, family-friendly immersive theater experience that merges the worlds of art and community. The centerpiece of the event will be a staged reading, accompanied by music, of a new original musical theater piece titled Coming Home, written by Lawrence Dandridge. This presentation is particularly meaningful as it marks Aurway's first appearance at the North 2 Shore Festival and takes place during Pride Month.

Coming Home introduces us to a family at their first reunion after years of estrangement. As siblings reunite, they find that much has changed since they last saw each other. Through music inspired by beloved cookout classics and eye-opening dialogue, the story dives into and challenges the traditions that form the tapestry of strong Black families. It uncovers a narrative of the timeless, unconditional bond that is love. The ensemble, featuring Dandridge along with a talented cast including [insert cast names], will bring this poignant story to life.

Following the reading, the event will transform into a lively celebration reminiscent of a traditional family reunion. Attendees can look forward to engaging in a variety of activities such as card games, double dutch, and a cooking challenge that dares participants to answer the question, "Can you cook?"

Event Details:

Date: June 30, 2024

Time: 3pm

Location: Israel Memorial Ame Church (54 Lincoln St., Newark, NJ)

About Aurway Repertory Theatre:

Aurway Repertory Theatre is a network of emerging and professional artists dedicated to the pursuit, creation, and presentation of art that highlights the experiences of Black and Brown people. Through a commitment to storytelling and community engagement, Aurway aims to create transformative theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

For more information, visit: https://www.aurway.org/.

