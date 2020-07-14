Atlantic City Ballet Announces 38th Season at Caesars Circus Maximus
The show must go on has new meaning as Atlantic City Ballet announces it's performances for Season 38. After having the entire spring season cancelled due to Covid-19, the Atlantic City Ballet is forging ahead with plans for a full season in Atlantic City. The season will kick off September 26th, with the much anticipated Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra. "The show must go on in order for us to survive but we need to do it safely." stated Phyllis Papa, Founding Artistic Director. "Caesars has put safety protocols in place so our audiences can adhere to the state health guidelines while enjoying a performance. We are optimistic we can offer performances while still keeping everyone safe." Audience members who purchase tickets will be able to choose a row and section and then be seated according to social distancing guidelines once at the theater. The ballet's lineup will be a combination of yearly favorites, the three cancelled performances from last spring and the return of Ms. Papa's original full length Carmen, which hasn't been seen on stage in 4 years.
Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east and west coasts. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Romeo & Juliet and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ
Saturday Sept 26 -7pm
Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra
Saturday Oct 24 -7pm
Dracula
Saturday Nov 21 -7pm
It's a Shore Holiday
Sunday Dec.20 -4pm
Nutcracker
Saturday Mar 20 -7pm
Carmen
Saturday April 10 -7pm
Romeo and Juliet
Saturday May 1 -7pm
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Tickets-
Adult-$45-Child-$20
Senior-15% discount
Military-10% discount
AC Resident-$15-box office only -must show proof of residency
Guests will be seated according to social distancing guidelines in the section and row in which they are ticketed.
Tickets for All Performances can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org