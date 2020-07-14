Atlantic City Ballet Announces 38th Season at Caesars Circus Maximus

The show must go on has new meaning as Atlantic City Ballet announces it's performances for Season 38. After having the entire spring season cancelled due to Covid-19, the Atlantic City Ballet is forging ahead with plans for a full season in Atlantic City. The season will kick off September 26th, with the much anticipated Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra. "The show must go on in order for us to survive but we need to do it safely." stated Phyllis Papa, Founding Artistic Director. "Caesars has put safety protocols in place so our audiences can adhere to the state health guidelines while enjoying a performance. We are optimistic we can offer performances while still keeping everyone safe." Audience members who purchase tickets will be able to choose a row and section and then be seated according to social distancing guidelines once at the theater. The ballet's lineup will be a combination of yearly favorites, the three cancelled performances from last spring and the return of Ms. Papa's original full length Carmen, which hasn't been seen on stage in 4 years.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east and west coasts. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Romeo & Juliet and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ

Saturday Sept 26 -7pm

Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra

Saturday Oct 24 -7pm

Dracula

Saturday Nov 21 -7pm

It's a Shore Holiday

Sunday Dec.20 -4pm

Nutcracker

Saturday Mar 20 -7pm

Carmen

Saturday April 10 -7pm

Romeo and Juliet

Saturday May 1 -7pm

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Tickets-

Adult-$45-Child-$20

Senior-15% discount

Military-10% discount

AC Resident-$15-box office only -must show proof of residency

Guests will be seated according to social distancing guidelines in the section and row in which they are ticketed.

Tickets for All Performances can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org

