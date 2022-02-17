Aspire Performing Arts Company Produces LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL In Wayne

OMIGOD you guys! You totally can't miss Aspire Performing Arts Company's production of Legally Blonde the Musical, running February 25 through 27 at the Wayne YMCA in Wayne, NJ. Get your pink on and join Aspire PAC for this all singing, all dancing, feel-good musical comedy that is so much fun it shouldn't be legal!

This award-winning Broadway musical sensation is based on the hit movie of the same name and follows college sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods (Elizabeth Grant) as she puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School in pursuit of her boyfriend Warner (Bobby Becht), who just dumped her for someone more serious. There she encounters Professor Callahan (Alex Nieves) and proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. Legally Blonde the Musical will take you from the social whirl of California campus life to Harvard's halls of justice with our heroine Elle, Ireland-loving hairdresser Paulette (Elizabeth Pietrucha), and her "friend" Emmett (Charlie Valdez).

The production includes 26 performers from across New Jersey, including Julia Bachman, Bobby Becht, Sarah Black, Brynn Buckley, Jolee Condon, Elijah Dor, Eliana Fleischer, Elizabeth Grant, Kiera Greenhalgh, Amy Hecht, Maeve Herzog, Macey Hyatt, Bridget Jacobus, Sienna Kornhaber, Kailyn Luizzi, Fiona MacLean, Adelynn Maddela, Alex Nieves, Daniel Perez, Elizabeth Pietrucha, Jeneily Ruano, Hailey Shafer, Andrew Sternberg, Emma Vacca, Alex Vacchiano, and Charlie Valdez.

Performances will take place Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 7:00PM and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00PM. All performances take place at the Wayne YMCA, located at 1 Pike Drive in Wayne. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.

Legally Blonde the Musical is directed by Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and features musical direction by Rich Lovallo and choreography by Melanie Della Peruti and Dani Van Kampen. Cheryl Wilbur serves Production Manager and Madison Jones and Valerie Pascale are Stage Managers.

"This is the second time that Aspire has produced Legally Blonde the Musical, the first being in 2013, and it never fails to keep us dancing and laughing through the entire rehearsal process," said Vettoso. "We are thrilled to put it on stage with these incredibly talented performers and introduce a new generation of audience members to this infectiously fun show!"

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 13 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, four Broadway World Regional Awards (35 nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations). For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.