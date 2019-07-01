Aspire PAC Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR.

Aspire Performing Arts Company will bring audiences on a magical journey of story and song with its upcoming production of Big Fish, taking place July 19-21 at the Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre-for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

Aspire PAC's production of Big Fish is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director, Lisa Beth Vettoso, and features musical direction by Rich Lovallo and choreography by Michael Scannelli. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager and Valerie Pascale is the Stage Manager.

Performances will take place on Friday, July 19 at 7:30PM, Saturday, July 20 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00PM at the Barn Theatre, located at 32 Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.aspirepac.com or contact Aspire PAC at 201-220-4933 or aspirepac@gmail.com.

Aspire Performing Arts Company was formed in January 2011 by Lisa Beth Vettoso and represents the culmination of her 20+ years of experience in the performing arts. Aspire's mission is to provide educational workshops and production opportunities for children and teens, offering a professional arts experience in a friendly atmosphere. Aspire has earned a strong reputation in the Wayne, NJ area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 13 National Youth Arts Awards.

For more information on Aspire Performing Arts Company, please visit www.aspirepac.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aspirepac.

All production rights are granted by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.





