ArtsBergen's Connect The Dots: STUDIO SNEAK PEEK Features Artists In A Virtual Tour Of Their Studios

Get a sneak peek of three artists' work from their studios in the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation ArtsBergen initiative's Connect the Dots on Wednesday, April 21.

The Connect the Dots 'Studio Sneak Peek' will showcase these established artists in their studios in pre-recorded videos: pianist Carolyn Enger, fine artist Paul Leibow, and mixed media artist Poramit Thantapalit via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.

The public is invited to attend and get an inside look into the lives of three artists and how they work. The artists will discuss and demonstrate their creative process for a recent work, a current unfinished project or their practice in general. A live panel discussion follows, with Q and A in virtual breakout rooms with each artist and time for networking. Artists, community members, business owners, municipal leaders, developers, educators, and healthcare leaders are invited to attend, learn and connect with the regional arts community in this free event.



Carolyn Enger. Pianist Carolyn Enger has gained critical acclaim for her lyrical and dynamic playing, as well as her deeply felt interpretations of works from the 18th century to the present. In addition to an active performance schedule on two continents, Ms. Enger has enjoyed remarkable success as a recording artist. The New York Times selected her Naxos recording of intimate Ned Rorem miniatures, Piano Album I & Six Friends, as one of the newspaper's "Best In Classical Recordings" for that year. Gramophone declared, "Enger raises the miniatures to a higher level."



Paul Leibow. Artist Paul Leibow works in painting, sculpture, mix media and film. A documentary art video about his archival process was selected by the Metropolitan Museum of Arts' program for art on film. He has created art works for recording artist Bruce Springsteen for his world tour, including books and branded icons and logos utilized for his concerts. In 2019, he was awarded an art residency at Tamarind Institute at the University of New Mexico and has two editions archived in the New Mexico Museum of Art. In 2020, his artworks were featured in Artmaze Magazine's Winter Issue 16.



Poramit Thantapalit. A native of Thailand, Poramit Thantapalit has over 15 years experience, as a graphic designer, artist and photographer with global marketing organizations. He has produced works in various mediums, such as recycled mixed media, photography, cyanotype print and installation arts. His works have been exhibited at the Arcadia Earth Museum, National Academy Museum, Passaic County Art Center, IPCNY PrintFest at Robert Miller Gallery, and Sodertalje Arts Gallery in Sweden, among many others. His poster designs have been exhibited in Spain, Estonia, Poland, Russia, Ecuador, Mexico and China.



Pre-registration is required and may be done online at bit.ly/CTDSneakPeek. Registration is free, and donations are welcome to help offset the cost of producing the programs. Once registered, participants will receive a link via the email they provided to the Connect the Dots: Studio Sneak Peek Zoom meeting registration online site closer to the event's date. For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, ArtsBergen, or Connect the Dots, contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608.



ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots presents an ongoing series of networking events for the arts community and those interested in the arts. Held in different venues throughout Bergen County, New Jersey and virtually during COVID-19, each event presents a range of exciting activities and time to network. These activities include exhibitions, speakers, and unique, interactive arts experiences. Connect the Dots aims to create a safe and open environment, where artists and other community sector representatives can spark relationships and collaborate. The program also strengthens and connects the arts community through professional development presentations and the sharing of creative ideas, work, resources and talent.