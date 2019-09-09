The Arts Council of Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center present An Evening With Bollywood, a free, family-friendly event celebrating Bollywood culture on Saturday, September 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton. In previous years, this event has attracted over a thousand people from local and surrounding communities.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy folk arts and crafts, vendors, Mehndi henna tattoos, and more. Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center will lead free yoga drop-ins - bring your yoga mat! At 5:30, Uma Kapoor's NachNation Dance Group will take the stage.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., join us for a Bollywood Dance Party in the courtyard to the tunes of DJ Atresh.

"An Evening with Bollywood is an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of Bollywood,'' says event coordinator and choreographer Uma Kapoor, "Create crafts, shop a bit, and take in a NachNation dance show. All are welcome, so come and just have fun!"

Free, ample parking is available at the Shopping Center. For more information, please visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609.924.8777.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, fulfills its mission of Building Community through the Arts by presenting a wide range of programs including community arts outreach, exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in a wide range of media. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population of the greater Princeton region. Visitartscouncilofprinceton.org for more information.

For more than 60 years, Princeton Shopping Center has been a true community gathering place. Its unique design boasts 40 local and national retailers, and a two-acre landscaped courtyard that is warmly referred to by community members as "the living room of Princeton." Anchored by local and family owned McCaffrey's Market, the center not only serves as a staple for goods, but is jointly used as a neighborhood events space. Partnering with local organizations, the center remains a vibrant meeting place for residents and visitors throughout the year.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You