Artpark & Company Presents Power Of Niagara: A Celebration Of Arts, Nature, and A Sustainable Future

Artpark and Modern Disposal Services present Power of Niagara: A celebration of arts, nature and a sustainable future on August 21, 2021. The evening will be a celebration of the environment by some of the best talent, including a performance of Branché by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal, the world premiere of The Power of Niagara by Jon Lehrer Dance Company, performances by Buffalo String Works, and a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), conducted by JoAnn Falletta.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and are available at the Artpark Box Office (Mon-Fri, 10AM-4PM) and ticketmaster.com. A VIP package is also available for $150, including reserved seating for BPO and Buffalo String Works and an after-party reception with JoAnn Falletta. This program is supported by Regional Economic Development Council. Also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Admissions proceeds will support Buffalo String Works and Artpark's Sustainability Program. For details, visit https://www.artpark.net/events/power-of-niagara.

On this special day, Artpark & Company and Modern Corporation are announcing a joint commitment toward making Artpark a more sustainable place for nature, art and performance. Join us in celebrating the energy savings achieved through sustainable lighting replacements. With an understanding of the impacts of our decisions on the environment, we endeavor to transform our practices to be the best partners along with artists and park visitors to pass on a thriving and sustainable Artpark to the next generation.

BRANCHÉ by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal

5:30pm-6:30pm, Emerald Grove Stage

Performed in the natural setting of Artpark's Emerald Grove Branché is a collaboration between the companies Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal. It is a show to address the climate crisis, created in a way as to have minimal impact during creation and while touring. Designed to be played in parks or forests and centered on group acrobatics, Branché is a celebration of the strength of community and our relationships to each other and to nature. It is a show to get people outside and inspire them as to what is possible if we work together.

THE POWER OF NIAGARA by JON LEHRER DANCE COMPANY

7:00pm-8:00pm, "Niagara 1979" Painted Lot

World premiere of The Power of Niagara, a piece inspired by the Niagara region with music that evokes the strength and beauty of water. The internationally renowned Jon Lehrer Dance Company (JLDC) will bring edge-of-your seat excitement to Artpark. This breathtaking performance will inspire and entertain, speaking to audiences of all backgrounds and dance experience. The company toured Europe in 2018 and will return in 2022. Galerie Ortenau in Offenburg, Germany declares, "Dynamic, Powerful, Elegant - brings an absolute passion for the dance."

BUFFALO STRING WORKS

8:00pm-8:15pm, Artpark Amphitheater

Buffalo String Works' mission is to deliver world class music education to diverse youth that inspires personal and community transformation. We provide rigorous music instruction and a creative home for 96 refugee, immigrant, and historically marginalized youth. They recognize the significance of music as a universal language, and by lifting up the voices of their students and parents, they cultivate youth to be agents of social change.

BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA conducted by JOANN FALLETTA

8:20pm-9:20pm, Artpark Amphitheater

JoAnn Falletta's only live performance in the area this season with The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the nurturing power of connection with the environment we are born into and are responsible for sustaining: Chris Rogerson's Among Mountains, Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite, Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral."

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are not required for this event. Patrons will just be required to maintain social distance and wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.

The Artpark summer season runs through September 15, 2021. Visit https://www.artpark.net/ for a current schedule.