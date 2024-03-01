Artist Monica Chavarria To Teach Environmental Arts Workshop In New Jersey

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) invites the community to attend an environmental arts themed workshop, Art Class and Community Conversation/ Clase de Arte y Conversacíon Comunitaria, on Saturday, March 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bring the family to participate in an inspiring arts workshop focused on flood mitigation and environmental projects. The arts workshop takes place at El Rinconcito Musical located at 340 Main Street in Hackensack, New Jersey 07601, and is open to the public. Admission is free, with donations greatly appreciated.

Environmental Arts Workshop

Families will have fun painting together environmental themed art. The workshop is open to children five years of age and older. The NNJCF invites families living or working in Hackensack to attend and participate.

All materials required for the workshop will be provided. Light refreshments of snacks and soft drinks will be served. People must register in advance for the event here, http://tinyurl.com/ArtsMarWorkshop, or send an e-mail to nnjcf@nnjcf.org. For information about the meeting, contact Leonardo Vazquez, AICP/PP, Executive Director of the NNJCF, at leo@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608 extension 2.

Artist Monica Chavarria

Art teacher and artist Monica Chavarria will lead the workshop. Chavarria, President of the Hackensack Art Club and Curator and Art Director of Club Colombia USA of Hackensack, has over 24 years' experience as an art teacher presenting curriculum that showcases the preservation of nature and human values. She received Bachelor's degrees in Visual Arts and Artistic Education, and she also holds a Master's degree in Management and Cultural Promotion from Antioquia University-Colombia.

Known as “The Tree Lady” for her painting of surrealistic trees that take on human forms, she grew up in Colombia surrounded by trees and flowers. She has participated in several art exhibitions and cultural events and painted murals for the cities of Hackensack and Paterson. She is a member of several organizations, including the Fort Lee Artist Guild, the Art Educators of New Jersey, and “Colombian Leaders Working for a Better Colombia”. In addition, she participates on the team leading the NNJCF's Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice initiative.

Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice

This workshop is part of the NNJCF's Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice project. The project seeks to reduce flooding and improve environmental conditions for residents in central Hackensack and other parts of the city affected by flooding. More information about this project may be found at http://tinyurl.com/GreenInfrastructureJustice.

The meeting is produced by the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation in partnership with the City of Hackensack and Greater Bergen Community Action, as well as residents of Hackensack and representatives from several organizations in Hackensack. The project is supported in part by The Funders Network, AARP, Valley Bank Foundation, M&T Bank Foundation, PSEG Foundation, The Rotary Club of Hackensack, and other supporters.

Donations Appreciated

The NNJCF seeks donations to support the Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice Project. Donations of any size are welcome. All donations received will be used to help create a community rain garden or other environmental projects benefiting the community. Donations may be made online at http://tinyurl.com/SupportGreenInfrastructure.

Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern N.J. Community Foundation' and enter ‘Hackensack Green' in the memo line. Send checks to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. For further information about the NNJCF, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to nnjcf@nnjcf.org.

About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

Founded in 1998, The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups to improve community life. Through collaborative partnerships, regional problems are identified and resolved. Opportunities are discovered and explored by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. The Foundation's primary areas of work are the environment, arts and culture, public health, education, civic engagement, and philanthropy. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to nnjcf@nnjcf.org, or call 201-568-5608.