Art In The Atrium Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With Exhibits In MPAC's Art Galleries

Art in the Atrium, Inc., a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County, will celebrate 30 years as a champion of Black art excellence with an exhibit at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries.

In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Exhibition of African-American Fine Art." The exhibit runs from January 11 through March 7. A reception will take place Sunday, January 30 from 3 pm - 5 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

The show will highlight the work of renowned artists including Alonzo Adams, Leroy Campbell, Nzinga Nichol, Nettie Thomas, Onnie Strother, Curtis Grayson III and Anthony Gartmond.

"Art in the Atrium is excited to partner with MPAC to bring African-American fine art to its galleries in downtown Morristown," said Simone Craig, Art in the Atrium, Inc. Board Member and MPAC Board Member. "We're proud and delighted to showcase the stellar work of established, indeed, master artists. We hope to continue this partnership which may lead to future exhibits and programming. We think this exhibit is a good start and hope the MPAC patrons enjoy it and recommend it to their family and friends."

Since its inception in 1991, ATA has proudly exhibited fine art from the African diaspora in venues throughout northern New Jersey. Its annual exhibit at the Atrium Gallery in the Morris County Courthouse has become the largest of its kind in New Jersey by successfully showcasing art by emerging and established artists.

"For 30 years, Art in the Atrium has been the prominent proponent of Black art excellence in New Jersey," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We're thrilled to be partnering with them to exhibit significant works by noted and rising Black artists from our region to be viewed by MPAC audiences."

Artwork is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events and by appointment. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345.

Click here for additional information about Art in the Atrium.