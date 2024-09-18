Art House Productions and Kenia Rosete Dance Present FOCUS: Innovative Choreography Dance Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions will present FOCUS, a dynamic exploration of contemporary dance. Audiences will witness cutting-edge choreography and stunning movement that push creative boundaries, bringing together innovation, passion, and the transformative power of dance.

Performances are scheduled for October 10 and November 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM at Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. This event is open to all ages.

“I'm excited to create a space for artists to share their work with the community and present a variety of dance forms," says Kenia C. Rosete, co-producer of FOCUS. "As a choreographer and dancer, I'm deeply familiar with the power of movement to connect, convey emotions, and tell stories. Partnering with Art House Productions is especially meaningful since I debuted a piece in their black box theater earlier this year. I look forward to inviting the audience into this creative journey.”

“FOCUS offers an incredible opportunity for the community to engage with the limitless creativity of contemporary dance,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “Kenia Rosete is a powerful and visionary artist, and through this series, we're able to present choreography that challenges conventions and invites audiences into an immersive and captivating experience.”

FOCUS: Innovative Choreography Dance Series

October 10, 2024, and November 14, 2024

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Tickets: General

Admission $25.00

Ticketing Link: https://bit.ly/FOCUSdance

