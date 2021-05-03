Art House Productions' Virtual INKubator New Play Festival Kicks Off Tonight

Art House Productions has announced casting for the Virtual INKubator New Play Festival starting tonight, Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 19 online via Zoom. The festival will feature playwrights from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 cohorts, including Kev Berry, Andrea Coleman, Izzi D'Esposito, Madeline Dennis-Yates, Nathaniel Foster, Alyssa Haddad, Aja Nisenson, SMJ, Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, Leila Teitelman, and Colin Waitt. All public readings are free for audiences and begin at 7:00pm EST. Audiences who attend the festival will also have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the writers, directors, and actors after each performance.

The production team includes Stage Manager Miranda Dahl, INKubator Program Director Alex Tobey, Art House Executive Director Meredith Burns, Producing Director Courtney Little, and intern Doménica Dillon.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Donations will be accepted towards supporting the INKubator Program at Art House.

Registration for single tickets (suggested donation $5): http://bit.ly/INKubatorFestival2021

Registration for Festival Pass (suggested donation $50): http://bit.ly/INKubatorFestivalPass2021

Art House is working remotely at this time. If you are unable to reserve tickets or make a donation online, please email info@arthouseproductions.org to set up a time for the box office to call you to assist over the phone.

The events will feature Closed Captions using Zoom's autotransciption service. To request ASL interpreters, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

"We are so excited to work with these talented actors and directors to bring these plays to life for the first time," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "This year's virtual festival gives us the opportunity to work with artists from near and far, and share these compelling new plays with a wider audience than ever before."

Monday, May 3 at 7:00pm: We're Just Redoing the Kitchen by Madeline Dennis-Yates, directed by Kat Yen, featuring Jessica O'Hara Baker, Chloe Catoya, Rachel Handler, David C. Neal, Gianina Rivera, ?and Juan Francisco Villa

Tuesday, May 4 at 7:00pm: Oh God by Colin Waitt, directed by Alex Tobey, featuring Chloe Catoya, Fernando Gonzalez, Connor Johnston, Barbara Kingsley, Jasmine Rush, and Curry Whitmire

Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00pm: Away From Keyboard by Izzi D’Esposito, directed by Graham Miller, featuring Serena Berman, Amanda Centeno, Mason Hensley, Nathaniel Jackson, Kaden Kearney, Karsten Otto

Thursday, May 6 at 7:00pm: OUR CHILDHOOD SUCKED by SMJ, directed by Ludmila Brito, created and developed by Ezra Brain, Ludmila Brito, Stephanie Fongheiser, Talia Frank-Stempel, Daniel Kunkel, Alizae Powell, Danielle Truss, and SMJ, featuring Stephanie Fongheiser, Talia Frank-Stempel, Nicky Khor, Daniel Kunkel, Alizae Powell, and Danielle Truss

Saturday, May 8 at 7:00pm: Secrets by Andrea Coleman, directed by Emily Moler, featuring Corneilus Franklin, Andrew Gombas, Maliyah Gramata-Jones, India Gurley, Ryan J. Haddad, Zachery Halley, Teresa Langford, Thais Menendez, Russell Sperberg

Monday, May 10 at 7:00pm: Wild George or Mad For You by Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, directed by Andrew Willis-Woodward, featuring William Bednar-Carter, Joe Menino, Larry Toyter, Colin Waitt, Harry Waller, and Jehan O. Young

Tuesday, May 11 at 7:00pm: Vincent van Gogh by Kev Berry, directed by Alex Tobey, featuring Kev Berry, Matthew Brown, Alexis Floyd, Rosa Spalliero, and Jose Useche

Sunday, May 16 at 7:00pm: Where We Lie by Leila Teitelman, directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Brenda Crawley, Andrew Goebel, Julia Greer, Brett Iarrobino, Dolores Pereira, and Kedren Spencer

Monday, May 17 at 7:00pm: Autopay by Aja Nisenson, directed by Victoria Gruenberg, featuring Chloe Catoya, Jennifer J. Hopkins, and Lizan Mitchell

Tuesday, May 18 at 7:00pm: The Ancestry Dot Com Play by Alyssa Haddad, directed by Ryan Dobrin, featuring Olivia Abiassi, Jacqueline Antaramian, Gabby Beans, Rosa Spalliero, and Julia Newitt

Wednesday, May 19 at 7:00pm: Moondance Rick by Nathaniel Foster, directed by Raz Golden, featuring Barzin Akhavan, Sean McIntyre, Howard W. Overshown, and Daniel Yearwood