Art House Productions Unveils Lineup for Upcoming JC Friday

Art House Productions has unveiled the lineup for our upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 1. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will showcase a variety of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel from place to place to discover art and to enjoy the local arts scene. Complete listings and the events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.

As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is rich with various artists. The JC Fridays Arts Festival provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists and experience their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues, as well as to create their own schedules.

Event Hosts Include:

ANDCO, Art House Gallery, Art House Productions, ART 150, Backroom Arts, Balance Salon/David Huggins, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, EONTA SPACE, Evening Star Studio, Hamilton House, Imago Beauty Group, Impress Ballroom, Novado Gallery, The Oakman, Orlando Cuevas & Ray Arcadio, Outliers Gallery, Pop-Up Art Fair, Pro Arts Jersey City/Casa Colombo, SMUSH Gallery, Speranza Theatre Company, Sure Things, Team Wilderness, Tiny Everyday Things, and more!

JC Fridays Highlighted Events - December 1, 2023

Eonta Space presents: 20/20 VISION

34 Dekalb Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Friday, December 1, 6 pm - 10 pm

Eonta Space is delighted to present the work of twenty artists under the age of twenty. Ranging in age from four to upwards, each artist perfectly reflects their personality, interests, and talent.

Childhood is a time of experimentation and exploration, but often at a rapid clip in an institutionally guided search for skills that will well serve the individual later in life, in the working world, or contributing to society in meaningful ways. At a certain point, children are separated and labeled as 'talented' or not. Our show peels away these distinctions and instead offers the viewer what we always offer: a simple look at a very complex subject. How humans, of whatever age, interact with paints, paper, canvas, camera, computer, or clay. The results are charming, surprising, and insightful.

Balance Salon/ David Huggins/ UFO literature by Timothy Greene Beckley inc presents: Abductee Experience Exhibition

194 Wayne St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Friday, December 1, 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join us for a Q&A with Alien Abductee David Huggins and a showing of Love and Saucers and UFO book publishers Timothy Greene Beckley inc.

Art House Productions presents: "Dearest Pawel"

345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Friday, December 1, 7 pm - 9 pm

A new play written by Christian Mendonca will be presented in a staged reading with professional actors and followed by a talkback with historians and the creative team at the Art House Theater. Dearest Pawel was commissioned by Art House Productions, made possible by the Hudson County History Partnership Program. This event is free to attend but requires a reservation here.

Play synopsis: July 1915, Bayonne, NJ. Polish immigrant workers for Standard Oil, Tidewater Oil, and other refineries are striking for higher wages and humane workdays. Siblings Iwo and Gita, alongside their cousin Szymon, navigate the complexities of what it means to partake in this strike while their loved ones fight in World War I back in the divided motherland. When the strikes take a violent turn, each of the three characters must reckon with the choices that led them there while confronting the limited options this new life has to offer. It is a play about capitalism's social framework and its innate and unstoppable disintegration of family dynamics and identity.

RSVP for a free ticket here.

Pop-Up Art Fair Presents: "Locally Brewed" A Pop-Up Gallery Show

Cafe Lafayette - 74 Maple St, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Friday, December 1, 6 pm - 10:30 pm

Pop-Up Art Fair is excited to present our upcoming Pop-Up Gallery show, Locally Brewed. This showcase is hosted at Bergen-Lafayette mainstay, Cafe Lafayette, and will take place on December 1, 2023, at 74 Maple St. in Jersey City. This event is part of JC Fridays, a free city-wide visual & performing arts festival.

Locally Brewed is an art show celebrating Jersey City art and culture that features works from local artists across multiple mediums. The show features work from a mural installation that pays homage to JC's street art scene. We gathered a mix of great people and artwork in a space steeped in local culture.

Orlando Cuevas & Ray Arcadio present: Heroes and Bunnies Bring Joy to the World

357 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Friday, December 1, 6 pm - 9 pm

The exhibit will be fun and thought-provoking, with art created by the hands and minds of Ray Arcadio and Orlando Cuevas. You will enjoy great art and might even see a magic trick.

Sure Things presents: Art on Toast

561 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Friday, December 1, 6 pm - 9 pm

Art on Toast is a surreal collection featuring canonical works of art superimposed on toast alongside local and contemporary visual art, also served on toast. This playful, ticklish show provokes questions about how art is served, consumed, and digested; what forces domesticate and democratize art; and how, why, and if artists and presenters can use humor to bridge new audiences. Concept and curation by Katelyn Halpern with assistance from Zhnai Davis.