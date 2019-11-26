Art House Productions Presents The Final JC Fridays Of 2019

On December 6th, 2019, Art House Productions' JC Fridays will be holding its seasonal multi-arts festival--featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City.

All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

December 6th, 2019

EVENTS AT ART HOUSE:

(art) 5pm - 6:30pm AHP GALLERY

Preview on JC Fridays of our 2nd Annual Affordable Art Show!

All art is $500 or less. Come and support your local artists this gift giving season!

Over 100 works will be hung in salon style with holiday refreshments!

Opening reception on Saturday, December 7th, 2pm to 6pm

Cast Iron Lofts, 262 17th St. (Coles & Jersey Ave) 201-918-6019

Family Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour.

www.arthouseproductions.org

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

GROVE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE MAJESTIC THEATRE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION

"Da Vinci Initiative 30 Days: One Month of Training in The Da Vinci Initiative Atelier", 20 artists! Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. 222 Montgomery St (Grove/Montgomery), 201-280-4821. Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

(art) 6:30pm - 9pm PRO ARTS JERSEY CITY at CITY HALL

An exhibition to accompany Pro Arts Cooks! Art from the Kitchen, the first publication for Pro Arts Jersey City as a collection of artwork and artist writings. City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 280 Grove St. (Mercer St & Montgomery St.) 201 547 4333 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.proartsjeresycity.org

NEWARK AVENUE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 6pm - 9pm VILLAGE WEST GALLERY

"Slow Art" - closing reception "Slow Art" is a group exhibition dedicated to thoughtful work that intentionally slows down the senses and creates a space for contemplation.

331 Newark Ave. (4th and Merseles) 201-656-3408 Family Friendly.

www.villagewestgallery.com

(art) 7pm - 9:30pm GIA GELATO & CAFE

"Through the eyes of April". April Hernandez is a self taught New Jersey Artist. In her show, she utilizes acrylic, watercolors and oil paintings. Her art is spiritual and full of positive energy. 281 Newark Avenue (3rd and Monmouth) 201-216-0555 Family Friendly www.giagelato.com

(music) 7:47pm 11:59pm DANCING TONY PRODUCTIONS LLC AT FM BAR

Dancing Tony's Last* [Band] Stand at the FM Corral. The End is Near. The End is Hear! Come out for an all-star showcase of live music at the best sounding music venue in Jersey City. Check out website for listing. 340 3rd Street (3rd Street & Newark Ave ) 201-222-2870 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.FMJerseyCity.com

POWERHOUSE ARTS DISTRICT

(art) 7pm - 10pm SKY GARDEN GALLERY

Holiday Trunk Show! Get a little something for yourself and the people on your gift list. Jewelry, Small Prints and Culinary Arts from artisans: Andrea Morin, Javiera Rodriquez, Nadine Nelson and Theda Sandiford. 150 Bay Street, PH9. Marin Blvd 917-627-9342 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour.

www.skygardengallery.com

(art) 6pm - 8pm THE OAKMAN

The Art Project. Take a tour of 14 solo-artist lobbies including works by Kati Vilim, Marianne DeAngelis, Sandra DeSando, JeanPaul Picard, Michael Endy, LauraLou Levy, Anne Trauben, Jocelyn Fine, Marsha Goldberg, Scot J. Wittman, Robin Feld, Tomomi Ono, Alberte Bernier. 160 First St. Marin Blvd. and Provost 201-798-0928

Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.drawingrooms.org

(art) 6pm - 8pm DVORA ART HOUSE

The Art Project: Cathy Diamond, Alpana Mittal , Helen Kwah, Kevin McCaffrey, Bithika Adhikary, Monika Kalra, Caridad Kennedy, Cheryl Sylivant, Claire McConaughy, Peter Delman, Richard White, Bruce Halpin148 First St. (Marin/Provost) 201-798-0928

Family Friendly. Barrier free.

www.drawingrooms.org

HAMILTON PARK

(art) 6pm - 8pm SILVERMAN and HAMILTON SQUARE Condominium Association

"Fabric of Life" Paintings by Anthony E. Boone

Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. Hamilton Square Condominiums

232 Pavonia Avenue Pavonia and Erie 201-280-4821 Family Friendly, Barrier Free.

www.booneartlife.org

(art) 6 - 8pm HAMILTON HOUSE

The Art Project. Tour 7 floors of solo-artist lobbies. exhibitions by William Stamos, Bryant Small, Stephen Krasner, Gregg Rosen, Sandra DeSando, Brad Terhune, Andrea Epstein, Bruce Halpin, and Jodie Fink. 255 Brunswick (9th & 10th St.) 201-533-0333 Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.drawingrooms.org

(art)(performance) 8pm - 12am ED & MARY'S

Holiday Art Show & Karaoke! Several local artists work will be on sale. All proceeds go to the artist. Karaoke starts at 8pm. One song for $5 / 2 for $8. All proceeds from songs will be donated to Art House Productions. Art will be up for two weeks after the 6th.

174 Coles St. (9th/Coles) a??(201) 839-5604a??. Barrier Free.

www.edandmarys.com

JOURNAL SQUARE

(art) (music) (performance) 6pm-10pm EONTA SPACE

JC Fridays Weekend @ Eonta Space!

Friday 6 -10 Saturday 4-10 Sunday 2-6

Fiber Sculptures by Bayard. Special Performances: Saturday Christopher Sears Bread Boy @ 7/Ticking Man @ 8:30. Sunday Katelyn Halpern Dancers: Fiber and (k)Not 2-6

34 Dekalb Ave (Dead End off of Van Reypen St), 201-536-1119. Barrier-free / Family-friendly / Tactile tour. Eontaspacenj.com

(art) 6pm - 9pm SMUSH GALLERY

Art on Toast: a surreal collection from SMUSH Gallery. A poster show featuring canonical works of art alongside local and contemporary visual art, served on toast.

On view November 15, 2019 - January 18, 2020.

340 Summit Ave (Academy) Family Friendly.

smushgallery.com

(art) 4pm - 7pm HCCC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS

Student Art Exhibition. Hudson County Community College celebrates the artistic talents of our community with a bi-annual student exhibition at Dineen Hull Gallery. Curated by Laurie Riccadonna and Chris Bors. Join us Dec. 6 for the opening.

Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Avenue, 6th Floor. Family Friendly. Barrier Free

www.hccc.edu/cultural-affairs

McGINLEY SQUARE (on and around)

(art) 5pm to 7pm FINE ARTS GALLERY at SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY

Reprocess: Two Person exhibition. Jodie Fink and Robert Lach The artists utilize found materials. Whether replicating biological forms or manipulating fragments of life into new creations, these artists are whimsical in their approach delighting the viewer.

47 Glenwood Ave, 5th Floor Mac Mahon Student Center (Bergen and Kennedy Blvd) 201-761-8879 Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.saintpeters.edu/fineartsgallery

(music) (performance) (educational) 7:30pm - 8:30pm THE CHURCH OF ST. PAUL AND INCARNATION

A concert of wonderful Music from Harmonious voices in a Peaceful Setting,

Presented by the New Jersey City University Chamber Singers under the direction of Dr. Robert Prowse. 38 Duncan Avenue, (Bergen Avenue and Kennedy Blvd) (201)433-4922 Family Friendly.

(art) (music) 8pm - 11pm IMAGO BEAUTY GROUP

JC and beyond, featuring photography by Tommy Suszka, paintings and mixed media by Mark Morchel, live music by Martini Jam and friends.

673 Bergen Ave. (Fairview & Duncan Ave) 201-332-6100 Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.imagobeautygroup.com

BERGEN - LAFAYETTE

(art) 4pm - 8pm COVETABLES Holiday Greetings is a show of small works from gallery and invited artists. Also on view, art and handmade items from 40+ artists and makers. 372 Pacific Ave. (Pacific and Maple) 917-748-8013. Family Friendly.

www.covetablesnj.com

GREENVILLE

(art) (music) (film/video) 5pm - 8pm PROJECT GREENVILLE

Our Winter Wonderland show returns Friday & Saturday celebrating all things Winter, Holidays and New Year! There'll be cocoa, a drop-off box for those less-fortunate, raffles and more! Happy holidays!

128 Winfield Ave. (Between Ocean Ave-Old Bergen Rd.) Family Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour. https://m.facebook.com/Project-Greenville-106544679416087





