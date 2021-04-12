Art House Productions Announces Virtual Workshop Presentation Of OPEN LINE

Art House Productions has announced a workshop presentation of Open Line, conceived and performed by Max Reuben, and featuring artist Sally Chen, on Thursday, April 22 at 8:00pm EST on Zoom.

Hi, there. How are you? Things have been kind of rough lately, huh? Well, why don't you take a seat. Open Line is an experiment in long-distance intimacy and radical honesty. A tiny, temporary balm for the realities we've all faced over the past year.

Open Line is an interactive performance, and there will be times when audience members will be asked to engage more actively in the experience. While some level of participation by some members of the audience is essential for the success of the piece, this will always be voluntary on your part. Open Line is best experienced over a desktop, laptop, or large tablet.

"During the past year, Art House has embraced virtual programming as a new art form. Max has been developing this experimental piece specifically for Zoom over the last few months and the experience will be intimate and highly theatrical," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "Max's vision for Open Line is ambitious, and we're excited to introduce his work to our audience in Jersey City and beyond."

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, $5-$15. Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35606/performance/10672521

Art House is working remotely at this time. If you are unable to reserve tickets or make a donation online, please email info@arthouseproductions.org to set up a time for the box office to call you to assist over the phone.

The events will feature Closed Captions using Zoom's autotransciption service. To request ASL interpreters, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

Open Line was developed through a virtual residency with Art House Productions in Spring 2021, during which the artists were compensated and given virtual resources to develop this new performance, made especially for Zoom.

Max Reuben is a Philadelphia-born, Brooklyn-based playwright, director, and teacher who loves big-hearted, humanistic theater that attempts to reduce the amount of existential despair and loneliness in the universe. He's written, directed, and devised work in a diversity of venues from Ars Nova to the Museum of Modern Art to a very hip apartment in Williamsburg. He's a proud graduate of Playwrights Horizons Theater School, an undergraduate studio at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he now teaches first-year playwriting. In the summers, he teaches playwriting and devises new plays with the Powerhouse Theater Training Program at Vassar College.

Sally Chen (any/all) is a second generation Chinese American illustrator and poet based in Brooklyn, NY. They're currently attending Parsons School of Design as a BFA Illustration and Psychology minor, and love to explore ideas of intimacy, home, and identity in their work. In their free time, they dream about folktales and co-liberation.