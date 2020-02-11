Ann Hampton Callaway and Tierney Sutton Come to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Ann Hampton Callaway & Tierney Sutton on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.



These two world-renowned jazz stars team up for the first time as their new CDs share a common theme: unforgettable film songs. Callaway's focus is mostly on the iconic gems from the 30's and 40's, while Tierney lends her imagination to beloved contemporary classics. Featuring the Tierney Sutton Band rhythm section, the night is filled with solos and duets arranged in fresh ways, featuring the two singer's dazzling musicality and connection to the brilliant lyrics of their songs. They will also feature songs from movies they have sung in: Tierney, from Clint Eastwood's recent movie "Sully" and Ann from Robert DeNiro's "The Good Shepherd" and Queen Latifah's "Last Holiday." From Gershwin, Porter and Mercer to Mancini, The Bergmans and Sondheim, get ready for a night of sensational cinematic delights!



Ticket Info: http://www.annhamptoncallaway.com/tour_information.html



Tickets to see Ann Hampton Callaway & Tierney Sutton are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







