An Evening Of The World's Best Short Films Comes to the Cranford Theater

Asbury Shorts USA, New York City's longest-running short film exhibition and travel show partners with The Garden State Film Festival to present their nationally recognized: "An Evening of the World's Best Short Films" at the Cranford Theater in Cranford, New Jersey on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with the first film blasting on to the screen at 7:00pm. This special screening of world-renowned short films from the past and present is strongly recommended for ages 16 and way above.

Asbury Shorts USA now in its 40th anniversary year, is a New York City based national touring showcase of the world's most renowned short films, specially selected for audiences who do not regularly attend film festivals.

This eclectic showcase combines award-winning films from the past with new global festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to view world-class short films on a real cinema screen rather than YouTube, smartphones, or computers. Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Juno," "Up in the Air," "Thank You for Smoking", "Ghostbusters Afterlife") calls this event: "the best short-film show I've ever seen." The November presentation will feature the best in short film comedy, drama, and animation in a fast-paced two-hour program. "An Evening of the World's Best Short Films" series has been presented at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; the Old Vic Theater in Chicago; Summer Stage in Central Park & the DGA Theater (Directors Guild of America) in Manhattan; the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, CA; Alamo Draft House in Dallas, Texas; Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K.; the Osprey Arts Center in Nova Scotia, Canada; The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida; the Leminske Theater in Berling, Germany and other prestigious venues where audiences have enjoyed these amazing films.

The Guest Host of the show will be Sharon Steele. Sharon is a top broker associate with Coldwell Banker Realty, being the #1 Agent in the Coldwell Banker Westfield West Office For the last fifteen years, Sharon has made community her purpose when she decided to pursue a career in real estate. No one knows the Cranford/Westfield NJ communities like Sharon. Not only have she and her husband, Brad, raised three boys in Cranford, but Sharon has become the oracle of the community through her blogging and social media efforts. Every aspect of her career shares the details of what it means to live, work, and play in the Cranford/Westfield area. This is the very reason we sought out Sharon Steele to host our evening and why she immediately agreed without hesitation! "I am honored to host this thrilling evening in Downtown Cranford where we are once again celebrating the film industry in our beloved Cranford Theater." While many real estate agents live in the communities they serve, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more involved in the community and with the expertise, unwavering focus, and experience of Sharon Steele. We look forward to having her be an integral part of the evening's festivities in her hometown.

Doreen Sayegh owner of the Cranford Theater remarked "We are so proud to be part of hosting this important event".

The Cranford Theater is located at 25 North Avenue West, Cranford, NJ. Tickets are $15 and available online at worldsbestshortfilm.brownpapertickets.com or at the door while supplies last.