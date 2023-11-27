American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week

The free performance will take place at the newly-reopened Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ at 7pm on December 4.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 2 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH! Photo 3 Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!
ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December Photo 4 ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December

American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ’s professional theater company, will launch a series of Monday night play readings beginning Dec. 4th with An American Tree by Di Shawn J. Gandy. The performance will take place at the newly-reopened Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ at 7pm and is free, with donations gratefully accepted. 

This new play is set in the scorching summer of 1889 where deep in Alabama's unforgiving Jim Crow South, the Bonner family's legacy, a woven tapestry of two generations grappling with their painful history, teeters on the brink of revelation. Amid a nation scarred by history, 

An American Tree delves into deep emotions and hidden secrets, where choices can save or shatter. As tension mounts, the heart-wrenching decision between preserving the fragile family and embracing the untold story unfolds, where past and present collide.

The reading will be directed by Diane L. Parker. The cast includes: Carmen Balentine, Andrea LaTrell, Michael Maurice, Sandra Ward, Felicia Russell, Derek Simmons and Peter Reimann. A Q&A discussion with the playwright and the cast will follow the reading. 

“ATG’s mission it to present new works and undeservedly neglected ones,” said Jim Vagias, ATG’s Producing Artistic Director, “and we are always pleased for the opportunity to expose our audiences to provocative new works and playwrights.”

Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway and is independently operated under the governance of Union County Performing Arts Center. www.ucpac.org

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. The company also focuses on offering quality arts-in-education programming. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
World Premiere of Brand-New Holiday Panto, HOLLYSTALK, is Coming to The Ritz Theatre Compa Photo
World Premiere of Brand-New Holiday Panto, HOLLYSTALK, is Coming to The Ritz Theatre Company

The Ritz Theatre Company presents the world premiere of 'Hollystalk,' a fast-paced and fun-filled holiday panto inspired by British pantomime traditions.

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, November 24 Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, November 24

A Christmas Carol Opening at Music Mountain Theatre, Friday November 24th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run.

3
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH! Photo
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!

Surflight Theatre announces their exciting 2024 season of Broadway at the Beach, celebrating their 75th year. The season kicks off with a Comedy Night on January 13.

4
Tickets Now on Sale For Kevin Hart at bergenPAC Photo
Tickets Now on Sale For Kevin Hart at bergenPAC

 bergenPAC has announced that comedy icon Kevn Hart will perform on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert in New Jersey Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert
639 Mountain Ave (12/01-12/01)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Farce of Nature in New Jersey Farce of Nature
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/25-1/28)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!) in New Jersey HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!)
The Ritz Theatre Company (12/01-12/17)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound