Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Theater Group Announces New Board Appointments

South Orange Village Trustee and resident Stephen Schnall will assume the role of Board President, after most-recently serving as Vice President. 

Apr. 25, 2023  

American Theater Group Announces New Board Appointments

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ's professional theater company, has announced the following appointments to its Board of Directors.

South Orange Village Trustee and resident Stephen Schnall will assume the role of Board President, after most-recently serving as Vice President. Schnall is the founder and producer of "South by South Orange," now called SouthNEXT. This annual event brings Arts, Ideas and Music programming to the Village, and focuses on Creative Collisions, offering artistic activities that offer multiple productive perspectives to the Village's diverse community.

Schnall is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional and the winner of several prestigious business awards. He has spoken at many conferences sharing the message of using innovation to achieve business goals. As ATG Board President, Schnall will be exploring opportunities for the company's growth and strategic partnerships. Potential parties, including those interested in joining the Board, are encouraged to contact Schnall at schnas2@gmail.com.

Diane L. Parker and Alan Roseman have been appointed Co-Vice Presidents. Parker is an Old Bridge resident and a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy and Human Resource Management. She currently serves as Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at PGIM Fixed Income, the investment management firm for Prudential. Prior to joining Prudential, she held senior DEI roles with the Associated Press and Dotdash Meredith, the number one magazine publisher in the US. She received her master's degree in HR management and a B.A. in mass communication from Lindenwood University. She completed the DEI certification program at Cornell University and is an alumnus of the Stella Adler/Billie Holiday Theatre Black Arts Institute. An experienced actress and director, she co-founded and serves as the executive director of the New Jersey Creative Arts Collaborative (NJCAC) and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the NJ Theatre Alliance.

Alan Roseman, a Maplewood resident, has served as a director in the academic publishing industry in various sales capacities for over 25 years. Since 2011, he has been part of the licensing team for Springer Nature, the world's second-largest academic publisher. In this role, he presents their suite of electronic products to many of the leading academic institutions in the U.S. to help further the cause of research and scientific advancement.

"As a lover of live theater, I was thrilled to join the ATG Board in 2018," noted Roseman. "ATG is committed to presenting thought-provoking and entertaining productions of the highest quality and I am pleased to contribute to its ongoing success in any way I can."

Outgoing ATG Board President and South Orange resident Michele Pawk noted, "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as American Theater Group's Board President. I am inspired and motivated by ATG's production of consistent quality theater, not to mention our extensive community outreach and educational initiatives. I wholeheartedly believe in our mission and look forward to continuing to serve with our outstanding Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias, and dedicated group of fellow Board members." Pawk is a Broadway veteran and Tony Award-winning actress who has served on the Board since the company's founding in 2012. She is currently starring as Madame Morrible in Wicked on Broadway.

"ATG is fortunate to have such an experienced, gifted group of arts and business professionals serve on our Board and help guide our mission of producing outstanding, transformative theater while inspiring and educating artists and audiences of tomorrow," said Jim Vagias, ATG's Producing Artistic Director.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its annual DramaFest for students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. ATG is in residence at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ, and its programming is made possible in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made possible by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.



Photos: New Jersey Theatre Alliance Hosts 2023 Curtain Call Celebrating NJ Theaters Photo
Photos: New Jersey Theatre Alliance Hosts 2023 Curtain Call Celebrating NJ Theaters
See photos from New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Curtain Call celebration.
Interview: Doug McLaughlin of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Chatham Playhouse Photo
Interview: Doug McLaughlin of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Chatham Playhouse
Chatham Playhouse presents The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. The Lifespan of a Fact tells the story of a young and enthusiastic intern at an acclaimed literary magazine who is assigned to fact-check a high profile essay by a celebrated author. Complications ensue as the two battle over 'facts' and 'truth,' and the importance of both. The play is based in part on the book of the same name by Jim Fingal and John D'Agata.
New Jersey Symphony Presents HOORAY FOR BOLLYWOOD Photo
New Jersey Symphony Presents HOORAY FOR BOLLYWOOD
The New Jersey Symphony has announced its next family concert, 'Hooray for Bollywood!' taking place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 13.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and HAROLD IN ITALY Photo
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and HAROLD IN ITALY
At concerts on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm and Sunday, May 14 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) takes audience members to Paris and on a tour of Italy through George Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Hector Berlioz’s Harold in Italy, featuring internationally renowned violist Roberto Díaz as soloist.

More Hot Stories For You


 Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCE in May Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCE in May
April 26, 2023

 Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), the Jersey Shore's professional ballet company, will present a one-night-only special event, “Architects of Dance,” featuring the Company in choreography by some of the greatest modern dancers of our time who will also perform on the program, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., in the Atrium at Bell Works Studio in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Luna Stage Presents the World Premiere of TWO ELIZAS, May 4- May 14Luna Stage Presents the World Premiere of TWO ELIZAS, May 4- May 14
April 25, 2023

Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of Two Elizas, which will appear on Luna's MainStage for a two-week run May 4-14.
bergenPAC Presents Don Felder, Ginuwine, Dead on Live, Geena Davis Screens Beetlejuice And MorebergenPAC Presents Don Felder, Ginuwine, Dead on Live, Geena Davis Screens Beetlejuice And More
April 25, 2023

bergenPAC announces four shows going on sale this week: guitar icon Don Felder on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m.; R&B star Ginuwine on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m.; the Grateful Dead Tribute band Dead on Live on Thursday, Sept.28, 2023 at 8 p.m.; An Evening with Geena Davis and a screening of Beetlejuice on Saturday, Oct. 14., 2023 at 8 p.m.
American Theater Group Announces New Board AppointmentsAmerican Theater Group Announces New Board Appointments
April 25, 2023

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ's professional theater company, has announced the following appointments to its Board of Directors.
Photos: New Jersey Theatre Alliance Hosts 2023 Curtain Call Celebrating NJ TheatersPhotos: New Jersey Theatre Alliance Hosts 2023 Curtain Call Celebrating NJ Theaters
April 25, 2023

See photos from New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Curtain Call celebration.
share