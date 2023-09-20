American Repertory Ballet Opens 2023/24 Season With ELEVATE

American Repertory Ballet opens its 2023/24 season with “Elevate” at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), October 13-15. The program features world premieres by celebrated choreographers Stephanie Martinez and Meredith Rainey, along with the highly anticipated return of ARB Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel’s rousing Wood Work, set to modern renditions of Nordic folk tunes by the Danish String Quartet. Plus, Stiefel will create a new solo set to “If I Could Only Fly” by American singer-songwriter and poet Blaze Foley.



Award-winning artist Stephanie Martinez will present a new creation in which she “explores and discusses how we never truly understand our desires, but the effort is necessary to attain happiness.” Her versatility pushes the boundaries of contemporary ballet movement so much that the Chicago Tribune dubbed her “a chameleon,” of choreography. Martinez’s psychologically revelatory works challenge the viewer’s notion of what is possible.



Philadelphia-based choreographer Meredith Rainey says his work “leaves space for audiences to make connections to their own personal experience and draw their own conclusions.” For his world premiere ballet titled Intrare Forma, Rainey partners with up-and-coming composer Miranda Scripp, who is currently studying composition at New York University. Scripp’s mother, Beatrice Jona Affron, is the music director and conductor for Philadelphia Ballet where Rainey was a soloist dancer. “Meredith has known me my whole life,” explains Scripp. “He has taken interest in my music, and he approached me for this commission. From the beginning, Meredith made it clear that he wanted this project to be a collaboration.” For this piece, Scripp has written music for string octet (four violins, two violas, and two cellos).

Ethan Stiefel, ARB’s Artistic Director, will present Wood Work, a poignant and moving piece that celebrates individuality and the power of human connection. About this piece, US 1 newspaper states: “Stiefel interweaves his quirky movements with standard phrases of classical ballet.”

Don’t miss this unforgettable program of dance that promises to elevate and inspire!

Tickets start at $25. Group sale discounts are available. For tickets, visit arballet.org or call the NBPAC box office at (732) 745-8000.