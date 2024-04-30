bergenPAC Presents Ecuadorian Pop Star Juan Fernando Velasco In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced one new show for the 2024 season. Juan Fernando Velasco on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Juan Fernando Velasco stands as a preeminent figure in Ecuadorian pop music, having significantly shaped the musical landscape of his native country over the past quarter-century. With the distinction of being nominated twice for the Latin Grammy Awards, securing an Emmy win, and amassing a plethora of gold and platinum records, Velasco has established himself both domestically and internationally as a foremost exponent of his craft.

Since embarking on his solo career in 1999 with the release of his inaugural album, Velasco has consistently ascended the charts with enduring hits like “Para que no me olvides,” “Déjame,” and “Chao Lola.” Moreover, his conceptual endeavors, exemplified by albums such as "Con todo el alma" and “Misquilla", which pay tribute to Ecuadorian "pasillos," along with his latest offering, “POPular,” a compendium of his greatest hits reinterpreted through regional musical lenses, have enjoyed unprecedented commercial success and critical acclaim.

Beyond his solo ventures, Velasco has collaborated with luminaries like Franco de Vita, Fonseca, and Andrés Cepeda. He recently unveiled “Mi amigo el dolor,” the lead single from his forthcoming pop opus, marking a poignant milestone as he celebrates 25 years as a soloist.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

