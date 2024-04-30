McCarter Announces 2024-2025 Dance Series, Returning This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



McCarter Theatre Center has announced its 2024-2025 Dance Series – featuring Ballet Hispánico, SW!NG OUT from superstar choreographer Caleb Teicher, Noli Timere – a new collaboration between Director/Choreographer/Princeton University Professor Rebecca Lazier and sculptor Janet Echelman, Seoul-based Bereishit Dance Company, and Twyla Tharp Dance. Also included as an optional season encore is the highly anticipated return of Pilobolus.

“Our 2024-2025 Dance Series showcases an exceptional lineup, featuring some of the most celebrated artists of the past 60 years alongside emerging talents poised to shape the future of dance,” said Paula Abreu. “This season, we will journey from the streets of Seoul to 25 feet in the air on a voluminous net sculpture, savor ballet infused with Latin rhythms, master the Lindy Hop, and traverse through six decades of the legendary Twyla Tharp's groundbreaking choreography. I hope you will come along for the ride.”

Subscriptions to McCarter's 2024-2025 Dance Series for new and returning subscribers are now available at www.McCarter.org or by calling Patron Services at 609-258-2787. Subscribers save 20% on tickets and receive benefits like free exchanges, exclusive pre-sale access, and preferred seating.

Ballet Hispánico

September 28, 2024

Matthews Theatre

Set to the intoxicating rhythms of conga, rumba, mambo, and more, Ballet Hispánico is renowned for celebrating the joy and diversity of Latinx culture through dance. The largest Latinx/e/Hispanic organization in the United States, Ballet Hispánico fuses classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin rhythms in a stirring showcase.

SW!NG OUT

October 25, 2024

Matthews Theatre

Join the infectious energy of SW!NG OUT, where spectacular swing dance meets cutting-edge choreography. Superstar choreographer Caleb Teicher, "one of the brightest lights in tap today" (The New Yorker), is joined by collaborators Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes and Nathan Bugh and more incredible dancers for Lindy Hop choreography and improvisation, all set to live music by the Eyal Vilner Big Band. Culminating in an on-stage jam session inviting the audience to join in on the fun, you'll agree there is no better time in history to swing out!

Noli Timere

February 7, 2025

Berlind Theatre

Noli Timere, Latin for “be not afraid,” brings an innovative world premiere spectacle to McCarter through a five-year collaboration between Director/Choreographer - and Princeton University Professor - Rebecca Lazier and sculptor Janet Echelman. This groundbreaking aerial performance features eight multidisciplinary performers dancing up to 25 feet in the air within a voluminous, custom-designed Echelman net sculpture. Choreographed to an original score by JORANE, this fusion of contemporary dance, avant-garde circus, and sculpture explores the delicate interconnectedness and fragility of our world, offering a profound commentary on navigating our unstable ecosystem through art and advanced engineering.

Bereishit Dance Company

February 27, 2025

Matthews Theatre

Drawing from many sources, including martial arts and street dance, Bereishit Dance Company creates groundbreaking performances that take your breath away. This Seoul-based group is celebrated for its athletic precision and creative choreography, approaching Korean traditional culture from a contemporary perspective.

Twyla Tharp Dance – 60th Anniversary Tour

April 17, 2025

Matthews Theatre

Twyla Tharp's 60th Anniversary Tour marks six decades of innovation, re-invention, and excellence in dance. This legendary dance group - and their iconic namesake - will make a victory lap around the country highlighting a lifetime of significant works, from classical ballet to modern dance, in a must-see retrospective.

SEASON PACKAGE ADD-ON

Pilobolus re:CREATION

May 16, 2025

Matthews Theatre

Step into a realm where imagination knows no limits. The boundaries of gravity and creativity blur, offering an intimate window into the essence of creativity itself with Pilobolus's re:CREATION Tour. re:CREATION is a dynamic collection of dance pieces - daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation, which stand alongside the classics that have altered the landscape of dance and theater, making re:CREATION both timely and timeless.

About McCarter

McCarter is one of the country's flagship theatres and a vibrant center for community and for the performing arts. Located on the campus of Princeton University, the company is an independent nonprofit, serving as a nationally renowned, multi-disciplinary creative hub of arts and ideas, offering theatre, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. A two-time Tony Award winner, McCarter's legacy of artistic excellence traces back to the theatre's first performances in 1930. Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Kaufmann & Hart's You Can't Take It with You, and William Inge's Bus Stop all had their premieres on the McCarter stage, paving the way for a long history of collaborations with playwrights to launch remarkable works that have gone on to tens of thousands of performances reaching millions of audience members around the world. The company is equally revered for presenting global artists on its stages, including Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, Hasan Minhaj, Jon Stewart, Caetano Veloso, Rhiannon Giddens, Patti Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Lake Street Dive, and Herbie Hancock, among many others. Of the 100,000 community members who directly participate in the company's work every year, more than 5,000 are students taking part in McCarter's robust educational offerings in Princeton, Trenton, and in schools throughout the region. McCarter leads with values of “justice and joy, and beauty in belonging,” creating stories and experiences that enliven minds, expand imaginations, and engage communities.

