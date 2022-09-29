Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Idol's Alyssa Wray to Lead Cast of THEN SHE RAN at Scranton Fringe

Performances run September 30 - October 2.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

The creators of Then She Ran have announced that Alyssa Wray will lead an all-star cast of singers and musicians in three performances of Then She Ran at the Scranton Fringe Festival this weekend. Ms. Wray became an overnight sensation on ABC's American Idol last year, with songs ranging from Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All," to Disney's "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes."

"Alyssa and our entire cast are stellar performers," said Alex Becker, the writer of Then She Ran. "Each of them has been delighting audiences throughout New York City." Kat Cartusciello, the composer, added: "Our Director, Catie Davis, has done a brilliant job merging the unique design elements of the show with the raw musical styling. It's truly exciting."

Featuring an all-female cast and bad, Then She Ran is a musical about three women from different generations who try to run away from problems in their lives. They end up in a strange, magical world inhabited by a "Bone Crew," musicians who use music to help the women confront the challenges facing them. As the Bone Crew sings "Give us a secret, we'll give you a song," the women face their obstacles and find the keys to solving them. The music unlocks magic-for the women, and for the audience. In one way or another, everyone will relate to this story.

Then She Ran will be performed at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The dates and times of performances are:

Friday, September 30th, at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1st, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 2nd, at 3:00 p.m.

Running time is just under 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $15 each.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit the website, ThenSheRan.com, which also contains links to some of the songs in the show.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27
September 28, 2022

With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard's “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. 
Casting Announced For Premiere Stages' CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY, October 13-23Casting Announced For Premiere Stages' CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY, October 13-23
September 28, 2022

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by TyLie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University's Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.).
Flutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin AuditoriumFlutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin Auditorium
September 28, 2022

On Sunday October 2, 4pm at Taplin Auditorium, acclaimed musicians Marya Martin, flutist and Donna Weng Friedman, pianist, will perform the world premiere of Microvids for flute and piano, by composer Stefania de Kenessey, as part of the Donna Weng Friedman '80 Masterclass Series at Princeton University.
VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New JerseyVACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey
September 28, 2022

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21).
Broadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next MonthBroadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next Month
September 28, 2022

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals Parade and The Bridges of Madison County, the latter which had a star-studded run at the Axelrod in Spring 2022. 