American Idol's Alyssa Wray to Lead Cast of THEN SHE RAN at Scranton Fringe

The creators of Then She Ran have announced that Alyssa Wray will lead an all-star cast of singers and musicians in three performances of Then She Ran at the Scranton Fringe Festival this weekend. Ms. Wray became an overnight sensation on ABC's American Idol last year, with songs ranging from Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All," to Disney's "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes."

"Alyssa and our entire cast are stellar performers," said Alex Becker, the writer of Then She Ran. "Each of them has been delighting audiences throughout New York City." Kat Cartusciello, the composer, added: "Our Director, Catie Davis, has done a brilliant job merging the unique design elements of the show with the raw musical styling. It's truly exciting."

Featuring an all-female cast and bad, Then She Ran is a musical about three women from different generations who try to run away from problems in their lives. They end up in a strange, magical world inhabited by a "Bone Crew," musicians who use music to help the women confront the challenges facing them. As the Bone Crew sings "Give us a secret, we'll give you a song," the women face their obstacles and find the keys to solving them. The music unlocks magic-for the women, and for the audience. In one way or another, everyone will relate to this story.

Then She Ran will be performed at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The dates and times of performances are:

Friday, September 30th, at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1st, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 2nd, at 3:00 p.m.

Running time is just under 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $15 each.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit the website, ThenSheRan.com, which also contains links to some of the songs in the show.