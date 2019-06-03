Alliance Repertory Theatre Company presents Circle Mirror Transformation written by Annie Baker. This production is directed by John A.C. Kennedy and stars Lauri MacMillan as Marty, Glen D. Post as James, Jason Kruk as Schultz, Jackie Jacobi as Theresa and Brooke Stephenson as Lauren.

The play takes place in a local community center in Shirley, Vermont where adult acting classes are being held. Marty, the teacher, takes her class through different acting exercises that eventually reveal certain vulnerabilities of each person. Real and raw relationships are formed but not without heartache and hurt.

Alliance Repertory Theatre's productions are performed at Mondo in Summit. Although the space is small, it is perfect for this intimate production. The space is used wisely and sometimes the characters are very close to the audience, but without making it uncomfortable.

This phenomenal cast has so much chemistry. Their connections to one another are so apparent and very imperative for a cast to have for this play. Each performer truly embodies their characters. I was laughing along with the rest of the audience in moments of humor but also zoned in during serious moments. It was easy for the audience to care for these characters and be fully immersed in what was happening next.

The production staff includes Producer Leslie Gayle Williams, Stage Manager Eileen Cadorette, Lighting Designer Ed Pearson, Music Editor Dexter Kennedy, Program/Graphics Designer Gordon Wiener and Photographer Howard Fischer.

This production opened on May 31st and runs through June 15th, 2019. Fridays and Saturdays are at 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 13 @ 8:00 pm and Sunday, June 9 @ 3:00 pm.

Mondo is located at 426 Springfield Avenue Summit NJ 07901. Reservations can be made by emailing info@mondosummit.com or by calling 917-969-4534. For more information please visit https://www.alliancerep.org/.

Photo: Glen D. Post as James and Lauri MacMillan as Marty.

Photo credit: Howard Fischer





