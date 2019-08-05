All tickets are now on sale for the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 season. Classical highlights include a Winter Festival featuring works from the stage-including Wagner's The Ring Without Words, Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet and Mozart's Don Giovanni-performances of co-commissions from Qigang Chen and Christopher Rouse, a weekend of Beethoven's complete piano concertos, key artistic partnerships with diverse organizations, return engagements by audience-favorite guest artists and solo turns by multiple NJSO musicians.

The NJSO performs Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens live to picture. The NJSO presents Classical Mystery Tour in a tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Special concerts include Handel's Messiah at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart and a Lunar New Year Celebration at NJPAC in Newark.

Tickets are available for purchase online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Tickets for most concerts start at $20; student tickets for most concerts are $10.

In a special summer sale through August 12, the NJSO is offering 25 percent savings on most 2019-20 concerts. More information is available at njsymphony.org/summersale.

The Orchestra performs concerts at venues statewide: the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, bergenPAC in Englewood, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton and Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Zhang says: "Diverse musical voices are front and center in the 2019-20 season. From the Baroque to modern eras, we feature women composers of the past and present, a Winter Festival of dramatic scores from ballet and opera stages, artists from Europe, Asia and America-plus our own talented NJSO musicians-and young-artist collaborations with the Metropolitan Opera and Sphinx Organization."

The full concert calendar is available at njsymphony.org.

Classical and family series subscriptions are available for purchase online at njsymphony.org/subscribe or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Patrons who purchase tickets to three or more classical or pops concerts at any venue can save compared to buying single tickets with a Compose Your Own Series. Full information is available at njsymphony.org/cyo.

Students can purchase tickets for $10 or-with the $25 Star-Ledger/nj.com Class Pass Unlimited-can attend an unlimited number of concerts during the 2019-20 season. Full information is available at njsymphony.org/student.

Groups of nine or more receive discounts on individual ticket prices. More information and rates are available at njsymphony.org/groups.

Named "a vital, artistically significant musical organization" by The Wall Street Journal, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra embodies that vitality through its statewide presence and critically acclaimed performances, education partnerships and unparalleled access to music and the Orchestra's superb musicians.

Music Director Xian Zhang-a "dynamic podium presence" The New York Times has praised for her "technical abilities, musicianship and maturity"-continues her acclaimed leadership of the NJSO. The Orchestra presents classical, pops and family programs, as well as outdoor summer concerts and special events. Embracing its legacy as a statewide orchestra, the NJSO is the resident orchestra of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and regularly performs at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown and bergenPAC in Englewood. Partnerships with New Jersey arts organizations, universities and civic organizations remain a key element of the Orchestra's statewide identity.

In addition to its lauded artistic programming, the NJSO presents a suite of education and community engagement programs that promote meaningful, lifelong engagement with live music. Programs include school-time Concerts for Young People and the NJSO Youth Orchestras family of student ensembles, led by José Luis Domínguez. NJSO musicians annually perform original chamber music programs at community events in a variety of settings statewide through the NJSO Community Partners program.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or at njsymphony.org.





