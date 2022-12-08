Algonquin Announces BROADWAY BOUND Cast And Creative Team

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter comedy, Broadway Bound by Neil Simon. This show completes Neil Simon's "Eugene trilogy" at the theatre following Brighton Beach Memoirs (2020) and Biloxi Blues (2021).

The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from January 20 through January 29. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Broadway Bound is the poignant and funny conclusion of Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical Eugene trilogy. Eugene and his brother Stanley are trying to break into the world of professional comedy writing, while coping with their parents' messy and gut-wrenching split. When their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the rest of the family is upset to hear a comedic rendition of their own trials and tribulations. How will Eugene and his brother balance their loyalties to their family and to their art?



The cast for Broadway Bound includes:



Sean Dickinson (Eugene) is always happy to perform at the Algonquin! He has been seen on the AAT stage in Man of La Mancha (Anselmo), Amadeus (Venticelli), Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter), Elf the Musical, Annie, A Christmas Carol, and Shrek the Musical. Other credits: A Chorus Line (Don), Peter & the Starcatcher (Peter/Prentiss), Road Show (Hollis), Big Fish (Will), Disney's Newsies (Davey), and Grand Hotel (Kringelein).



Nick D'Ambrosia (Stanley) is happy to be back on stage at the Algonquin finishing off Neil Simon's brilliant trilogy after directing last year's production of Biloxi Blues and serving as assistant director for Brighton Beach Memoirs in 2020. Previous Algonquin credits include The Producers (Leo Bloom), Beauty and the Beast (LeFou), A Christmas Carol (Marley), and A Funny Thing...Forum (Miles Gloriosus).



Paul Caliendo (Ben) is excited to be performing again at AAT. Off Broadway credits: Trial on the Potomac (starring Rich Little), Journey To The Sea Of Palestine, Theater: some favorite roles include On Golden Pond (Norman), Noises Off (Selsdon), West Side Story (Doc), White Christmas (Gen. Waverly), Ragtime (Grandfather), Legally Blonde (Callahan), Little Women: The Musical, (Mr. Laurence), All My Sons (Joe), Drowsy Chaperone (Feldzieg), My Fair Lady (Alfie Doolittle).TV: Evil Lives Here on the ID Channel.



Pamela Ward (Kate) is the Executive Director of Algonquin Arts, but began her career as an actor/teacher with McCarter Theatre (Princeton, NJ), Theatre for a New Audience (New York), Trinity Repertory Company (Providence. RI) and the International House of Blues Foundation (Boston, MA). Her last performance was as Kate Jerome in Brighton Beach Memoirs and is thrilled to be revisiting the role.



Joe Minnella (Jack) is excited to be back at AAT and working with Anthony and his creative team. Joe shared the stage with an amazing cast at AAT last year playing the role of Walter Hobbs in Elf. Theater credits include lead roles in West Side Story, Damn Yankees, Oklahoma, 1776, State Fair and Funny Girl. In addition, Joe appeared in Film/TV- Good Fellas, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Law & Order, Marie's Gravy Pot and soon to be released The Bastard Son. Joe recently performed as the guest vocalist with a 52-piece band at the Grunin Center performing music from the American Song Book.



Chrissy Reinhard (Blanche) is happy to be part of Neil Simon's Trilogy having worked Broadway Bound crew in college and following in son, Billy's, footsteps who performed in AAT's Biloxi Blues last year. Favorites: Mamma Mia (Tanya), Rumors (Claire, Chris, Cassie), Company (Amy), Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Carol), A Chorus Line (Maggie), Grease (Marty), Crimes of the Heart (Lenny), Kennedy's Children (Rona).



The Broadway Bound creative team includes; Anthony Greco, Director; Madison Stephens, Student Assistant Director; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Joe Ficarra, Producer/Prop Design.