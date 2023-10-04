Alex Newell at Enlow Recital Hall

Special Offer: Tony Winner Alex Newell performs at Kean University
POPULAR
Join Tony Award-winning star of the hit musical Shucked, Alex Newell, as they perform an eclectic mix of Broadway, American, pop and R&B standards at this inspiring concert event. Alex will bring the party, excitement, and their signature powerhouse voice to an unforgettable evening.
Alex Newell has made history with their recent Tony Award win for the hit musical Shucked, which has received glowing reviews and praise, with Alex's performance of the song Independently Owned being called a showstopper. Their performance has also granted them the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical. Prior to this, Alex starred as the God 'Asaka' (female role) in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island. The show was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2018, and won Best Revival.
Get your tickets today!
Online: keanstage.com
Phone: (90 737‑7469
Enlow Recital Hall
The event takes place at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall, a five-minute drive from the Elizabeth and Union train stations. The venue is located at 215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205.
Free parking is available next to and behind the building. Accessible parking can be found adjacent to the building.
Questions?
Contact our Box Office
ticket@kean.edu
(90-737-7469
Kean Stage is part of Kean University in Union, New Jersey.
Copyright © 2023 Kean Stage, All rights reserved.
Our mailing address is:
Kean Stage
Kean University
1000 Morris Avenue
Union, NJ 07083
Videos
|Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)
|Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)
|Ellington & Dvořák: New Worlds
State Theatre New Jersey (10/15-10/15)
|Mentalist Joshua Kane's Borders of the Mind
Sieminski Theater (11/11-11/11)
|Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
|Schumann’s Cello Concerto
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/21-10/21)
|Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
|A Man of No Importance
Sieminski Theater (9/29-10/07)
|Sons of Serendip
Sieminski Theater (11/04-11/04)
|Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You