Alex Newell at Enlow Recital Hall

Join Tony Award-winning star of the hit musical Shucked, Alex Newell, as they perform an eclectic mix of Broadway, American, pop and R&B standards at this inspiring concert event. Alex will bring the party, excitement, and their signature powerhouse voice to an unforgettable evening.



Alex Newell has made history with their recent Tony Award win for the hit musical Shucked, which has received glowing reviews and praise, with Alex's performance of the song Independently Owned being called a showstopper. Their performance has also granted them the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical. Prior to this, Alex starred as the God 'Asaka' (female role) in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island. The show was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2018, and won Best Revival.



Get your tickets today!

Online: keanstage.com

Phone: (90 737‑7469



Enlow Recital Hall

The event takes place at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall, a five-minute drive from the Elizabeth and Union train stations. The venue is located at 215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205.



Free parking is available next to and behind the building. Accessible parking can be found adjacent to the building.



Questions?

Contact our Box Office

ticket@kean.edu

(90-737-7469



Kean Stage is part of Kean University in Union, New Jersey.



Copyright © 2023 Kean Stage, All rights reserved.



Our mailing address is:

Kean Stage

Kean University

1000 Morris Avenue

Union, NJ 07083





Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita