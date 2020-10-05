Adventure Players Live! Announces First Fundraiser

Adventure Players Live!, which has held online interactive shows weekly over Zoom for six months, has announced its first fundraiser.

The new company is holding a month-long crowdfunding campaign beginning October 5, 2020 with a $5,000 goal that is built around exciting perks, including special fundraiser shows on October 23, 2020 at 6pm and 9pm ET. The 6pm show is for families with kids, and the 9pm show is exclusively for adults.

To donate, visit the Adventure Players Live! page at Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/adventure-players-live/campaigns/3797. All donations are tax-deductible, and large and matching donors receive special exclusive perks. Please visit adventureplayerslive.com for more details.

"We're excited to offer our show in a new way to the many adults who want to see what hundreds of kids have been enjoying these last six months," said Avery Nelson, one of the group's thirteen founding members.

Now fiscally sponsored through Fractured Atlas, Adventure Players Live! is an ensemble of professional artists and educators who blend storytelling, music, art, and movement into interactive adventures for kids ages 5 to 9. Over Zoom, the company has performed for hundreds of families around the country in more than a dozen states, including New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Montana, and California. The fundraising campaign aims to support more partnerships with public libraries, school districts, and theaters, as well as expand access through subsidized tickets to their weekly shows.

Adventure Players Live! is a children's theater company based in NYC with ensemble members collaborating around the USA. APL is a project of PlayMusicNYC LLC. For more information, visit www.adventureplayerslive.com.

