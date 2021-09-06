Adelphi Orchestra Presents Opera Gala

The Adelphi Orchestra launches its 68th Season of "Music for All" with "Opera Gala" on October 23 at 2 PM. The concert features flutist virtuoso Sooah Jeon, (First Prize winner of the 2021 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Fantasie Brillante for Flute on themes from Carmen. Soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra and tenor Theodore Chletsos will sing arias from opera favorites from La Boheme, Un Ballo in Maschera, and Tosca under the baton of Louis Kosma. The orchestra's traditional season premiere concert held each year in October honors National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts and has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts & The Culture Recovery Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. The orchestra is offering our audiences Livestream with Musae in addition to an in-person audience experience this season.

The performance of Opera Gala on Oct 23rd, coproduced by Musae in association with St. John's in the Village, utilizes Musae's innovative 360-degree, immersive technology platform. The Oct 30th performance will take place a the beautiful Fair Lawn Community Theatre.

Proof of Vaccination is required. Visit our Health and Safety page for more information.

Tickets

Sat Oct 23rd: $5-$100 Pay What You Can" offer

Purchase Tickets through Musae

EARLY MUSIC LOVER SPECIAL THROUGH OCTOBER 19

Get a Supporter or Patron ticket by October 19th and we will send you a basic VR headset for free.

Sat Oct 30th: General Admission $25; Students $5; $30 at the door.

on Eventbrite

Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. For the past 18 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 6 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the Chamber Music America and Opera America and is a partner orchestra with the Carnegie Hall Link Up program providing in-school concerts. . For the past 68 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information.