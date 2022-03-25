Acclaimed Opus Two Violin-Piano Duo Perform At The Crocker Museum Of Art, April 10

Opus Two, violin-piano duo, will perform at the Crocker Museum of Art on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3pm. The program, inspired from art on view at the Museum, Diverse Voices: Distinctive Works for Violin and Piano, will include works by Amy Beach, George Walker, Astor Piazzolla, Meira Washauer and William Grant Still. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers, and available at www.crockerart.org.

Critics have recognized Opus Two, made up of violinist William Terwilliger and pianist Andrew Cooperstock, for its "divine phrases, impelling rhythm, elastic ensemble, and stunning sounds," as well as its commitment to expanding the violin-piano duo repertoire. Following their long tradition of championing the works of great American composers, Opus Two recorded works of George Gershwin that reviewers called an "excellent" recording adding that the "performers throw themselves into this fresh look at Gershwin with enthusiasm and enjoyment." Opus Two's growing discography of American music includes recordings dedicated to works by Paul Schoenfield, Aaron Copland, Lowell Liebermann and Leonard Bernstein. In celebration of Bernstein's centennial, Cooperstock recently released Leonard Bernstein: Complete Solo Works for Piano which was praised by Arts Fuse, "if there's an essential Leonard Bernstein at 100 album, this is the one; with excellent performances of relatively unknown music deserving to be heard."

Opus Two's world premiere release of Sondheim's A Little Night Music: Suite for Violin and Piano (Bridge Records) arranged by veteran Broadway composer Eric Stern was released on November 19, 2021 and "explores the many expressive possibilities of the violin and piano, forging an exquisite partnership that is at once orchestral and intimate, allowing both instruments to sing and dance. Stern's imagination and skill capture the charm and flair of each song. This recording of Eric Stern's evocative suite is a timely and eloquent tribute to a unique, irreplaceable genius."

Opus Two has performed extensively across six continents. The Boston Musical Intelligencer called Opus Two's performance at Woodstock, New York's venerable Maverick Concerts, the oldest such music festival in the country, "one of the most significant and worthwhile concerts of the season," commenting that the program was "performed with virtuosity, musicianship and excellent balance."

Highlights of recent seasons include two twenty-city US tours across eleven states; performances with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra; and a European tour, which featured the Duo in recital and as concerto soloists in Nice, Monaco, Bern and Geneva, and as invited guests of the US Ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Nations. The Strad praised the ensemble's debut performance at London's St. John's, Smith Square as "beautifully drawn, brilliantly coloured and intense," remarking that "violinist William Terwilliger played with supreme tenderness and finely judged control and was partnered with assurance and sensitivity by Andrew Cooperstock."

Festival appearances include the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (Queensland), Piccolo Spoleto (South Carolina), Brevard Music Festival (North Carolina), Round Top International Festival-Institute (Texas), Vianden International Music Festival (Luxembourg), Hell Hot! New Music Festival (Hong Kong), Saarburg International Music Festival (Germany), and Classical Music Festival (Austria).

For more information, visit www.opustwo.org.