ARTHUR™ & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Opens at The Growing Stage: Next Month

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will present the New Jersey premiere of ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make A Musical!

This production is based on the Arthur book series created by Marc Brown and adapted for the stage with Book & Lyrics by John Maclay and Music & Lyrics by Brett Ryback. ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make A Musical! runs March 8th through the 24th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM, and a special opening night performance on Friday, March 8th at 7:30PM. This production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, The Growing Stage's Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O'Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

Big things are happening at Lakewood Elementary School! Mr. Ratburn's class is asked to write and perform a big show for all of Elwood City. Everyone is so excited! Everyone, except for Arthur. What should he do? Arthur feels more nervous as the big performance gets closer and closer. With the help of his family and friends Buster, Brain, Francine, Muffy – and even little sister D.W. – Arthur learns the importance of being his best, unique self in this brand new musical.

ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make A Musical! features Tyler Miranda (Carmela Full of Wishes) of Highland Falls, NY as Arthur; Sara Giacomini (Go, Dog. Go!) of Montclair, NJ as D.W; Davis Cameron Lemley (Ella Enchanted) of Cedar Grove as Mr. Ratburn/Others; Kiersten Morgan (Ella Enchanted) of Woodbridge, NJ as Muffy/Others; Sydney Matthews (TGS Debut) of Denville, NJ as Francine/Others; Jason Pumarada (Bunnyboy) of Union, NJ as Buster and Andy Danford (Land of Forgotten Toys) of Rockaway, NJ as The Brain/Others.

Please visit our website at the button below or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and season subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.

About The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage-The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is a non-profit professional performing arts center dedicated to theatre for young audiences. Through our programming we provide opportunities for all to learn and grow through participation in the arts.