AN EVENING WITH LESLIE ODOM, JR. at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, performs a mix of jazz-influenced soul, pop, standards and more with his band at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ on Friday, March 31st!

With a career that spans all performance genres, Leslie Odom, Jr. has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as multiple Emmy and Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Well known for his breakout role as the original Aaron Burr in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award for his performance as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. In 2020, Odom starred in and performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. Most recently, Odom starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, streaming worldwide on Netflix. In December 2022, the film debuted as Netflix's #1 movie in its premiere week and has already secured its position as the #5 most popular movie of all time on the platform.

Tickets are still available at MayoArts.org (https://www.mayoarts.org/shows/an-evening-with-leslie-odom-jr) or by calling MPAC's box office at (973) 539-8008.