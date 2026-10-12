AGNES OF GOD to Open at Fool Moon Theatre Co.
The psychological drama explores a clash between rational science and divine faith through the story of a young nun.
Fool Moon Theatre Company will produce John Pielmeier's mysterious play “Agnes of God,” which was turned into an award-winning movie, at studio;space in Somers Point.
The tightly focused psychological drama, “Agens of God” is both a character study and a murder mystery. When a newborn child is discovered dead in a cloistered convent, a court-appointed psychiatrist must unravel the mystery surrounding a young novice nun who claims to have no memory of the birth. Called by the New York Times, “a melodramatic clash between rational science and divine faith,” “Agnes of God” will leave audiences questioning their own beliefs long after the curtain falls.
The cast is filled with all veterans of Fool Moon Theatre productions. Kate Read, who plays Dr. Martha Livingstone, was most recently seen in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “A Bad Year for Tomatoes;” Pattye Herron performs as Mother Miriam Ruth and is known for “Lost In Yonkers” and “Blue Yonder; and playing the young Sister Agnes is Satya Byers, seen in Fool Moon's “Pippin” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
“This is a terrific cast performing a challenging play,” said the Director Paul Herron. “Fool Moon Theatre loves to push the boundaries of the local theatre scene and 'Agnes of God' will do just that.”
Performances take place 7: 30 p.m., Oct. 22, 23, 24, and 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Studio;space is located at112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap. Ticket prices are $30 general admission, $25 seniors, and $20 for students. Seating is limited.
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