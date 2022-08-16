AC Ballet Celebrates 40 Years of Dance with Kick Off To The 40th! Champagne Brunch and Art Auction

Join the Atlantic City Ballet as they kick off their 40th Anniversary season. Guests will enjoy unlimited champagne mimosas and a savory brunch while bidding on one-of-a-kind ballet inspired art. Attending artists will also have various art pieces on display for purchase. Each guest will also get a live sneak peek of the ballet's 40th season with performances by the company and will receive 2 complimentary tickets to one of our anniversary performances.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east and west coasts. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.