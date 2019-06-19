A Work Of Heart Productions Presents INTO THE WOODS

A Work of Heart Productions (WHP) will present Into the Woods at Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre in Morristown, NJ on July 26, 27, and 28, 2019.

Wishes, The Witch, and The Woods collide in James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved Tony Award winning musical. "Be careful what you wish for" seems to be the ongoing theme in this timeless, yet relevant, piece...a rare modern classic. In The Brothers Grimm inspired musical, when the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, among the wishes of Cinderella, Jack-and-the-beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and the Witch herself. Everyone's wish is granted, but sacrifices must be made due to the consequences of their actions as the community comes together to save each other and their kingdom.

"We're thrilled to be at the Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre for an exhilarating summer production. Into the Woods is everyone's favorite musical because it intertwines the stories we have all known and loved for generations," says Angelo De Fazio, Woods director.

Cast members include Samantha Alexander (Mendham), Bobby Becht (Morris Township), Sarah Brown (Bridgewater), Courtney Bulger (Pompton Plains), Jillian Cetrulo (Wayne), Caitlin Dalton (Clifton), Dena Daniel (South Orange), Alan Ellis (East Hanover), Jake Feeney (Chatham), Christina Freeman (Chester), Casey Gorab (Wayne), Maggie Gryta (Chatham), Christine Hjorth (Rockaway), Alexandra Hnasko (Raritan), Kaitlyn Huamani (Gladstone), Kenny Lee (Parsippany), Hallie Lippey (Bridgewater), Nicole Lippey (West Orange), Peri Margolies (West Orange), Hayley Mason (NYC), Courtney Mincolelli (Whippany), Joey Palazzo (South Plainfield), Amanda Patanella (East Hanover), Laura Quinn (Morristown), Marianna and Maya Reyes (Secaucus), David Rivera (Hoboken), Johnny Ross (Lyndhurst), Layla Ruppert (Convent Station), Francesca Salluce (Parsippany), Rebecca Soleiman (Morristown), Addie, Beatrice, and Charlotte Spencer (Harding), Idris Talbott (Harrison), Gianna Treiber (Florham Park), Gianna Trivisani (Oakland), Simcha Willick (Passaic), Lyra Winton (Summit), Arthur Wowrzyniak (Morristown), Brianne Wright (Allendale), and Joe Zedeny (East Windsor).

Production team includes director/executive producer Angelo De Fazio, executive producer and WHP founder Nicole Lippey, musical director Steven Zimmerman, and production stage manager Anthony Foti.

For tickets, please visit www.morrismuseum.org/community-performances or call the Morris Museum's Box Office at (973) 971-3706.





