A Festive Night of Readings and Carols Comes to the Presbyterian Church in Morristown Next Week

The performance is on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM.
The Somerset Hills Chorus, part of Music in the Somerset Hills, and the Chancel Choir of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown will come together for a concert of Readings & Carols on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM.
The combined choral groups will be accompanied by organ, a brass octet, two percussionists, a harpist, and a cellist. Their respective directors, Stephen Sands of the Somerset Hills Chorus and Dr. Matthew Webb of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown's Chancel Choir, will share conducting duties.
The program will feature Advent and Christmas anthems, along with timeless carols that the whole audience can sing along to. The music will be paired with captivating readings from The Bible and works by renowned poets and authors including Maya Angelou and James Agee.
Whether in search of a moment of quiet reflection or a boisterous celebration, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. And with a run-time of approximately one hour, this concert is suitable for all ages.
Tickets range from $50 for preferred seating to $20 for limited visibility with both advance sale pricing and day of show pricing. All children, youth, and students (up to college senior) will be admitted free of charge. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.
