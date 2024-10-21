A Diwali Celebration Comes to Mile Square Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mile Square Theatre will partner with the Hoboken Business Alliance and Live And In Color foror A Diwali Celebration, conceived and directed by Devanand Janki & Kevin R. Free.

A DIWALI CELEBRATION will play a two performance limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030) on Sunday, October 27 at 12:30pm and 3:00pm.

A DIWALI CELEBRATION is two shows in one! First, it is a sneak preview of Songs of Light & Joy: A Diwali Celebration, a vibrant new song cycle premiering in New York City in 2025. The show was conceived and will be directed by the visionary Devanand Janki and brings together 15 brilliant writers to create a tapestry of songs that honor Diwali, the Festival of Lights, through a variety of musical genres and perspectives. From reflective ballads to lively comedy numbers, Songs of Light & Joy celebrates the diverse stories and traditions surrounding Diwali, with themes of light, hope, and joy at its core. The show is also a special performance of a new stage adaptation of the children's book My Diwali Light, written by Hoboken resident Raakhee Mirchandani, directed by Kevin R. Free.

This exciting partnership marks a significant moment for both Live & In Color and Mile Square Theatre, bringing together two creative powerhouses dedicated to uplifting diverse voices and stories through the performing arts.

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with Mile Square Theatre and the incredible Kevin R. Free," said Devanand Janki, Artistic Director of Live & In Color. "MST shares our mission of celebrating inclusivity, diversity, and cultural richness through dynamic and engaging performances, and Kevin's leadership and artistic vision are a perfect match for our shared goals. This event is a celebration of community, culture, and the spirit of collaboration."

Live & In Color, founded and led by Devanand Janki, is dedicated to developing and producing new works that celebrate diversity and promote artists from all backgrounds. For the past 10 years, Live & In Color has been a creative home for underrepresented voices, fostering stories that reflect the full spectrum of today's world.

MILE SQUARE THEATRE was founded in 2003 as a non-profit professional theatre. MST enriches and engages the region through the production of professional theatre and innovative arts education. MST produces original and gently used productions year-round, including shows for young audiences and our annual festival of plays about baseball, 7th Inning Stretch. www.milesquaretheatre.org

“I have wanted to do a Diwali Festival at Mile Square Theatre since I arrived here in 2022, and I am so grateful to Devanand and The Hoboken Business Alliance for helping us take the first step to adding it to our theatre season.”

The shows will feature performances by Meetu Chilana, Deven Kolluri, Kimberly Chatterjee and Johann M. George. And the event will be hosted by the talented Nandita Shenoy and Shawn Jain, with music direction by the brilliant Katie Coleman.

Audiences will thrill not only to this event in the theater, but also to all the other events happening outside the theatre: Main Street Pops will present a vibrant Artisan market under the Viaduct just one block from MIle Square Theatre that features more Diwali Celebration:

Shehnaaz Dance Academy will present a dynamic medley of songs and choreographies from different regions of India, showcasing the vibrant costumes, traditional tunes and the country's rich cultural diversity.

The Hoboken Public Library will host a Diwali-themed storytime at noon and give out themed crafts & coloring kits to take home

Pink Burfi will offer a Diwali Kids Rangoli Ornament Craft Workshop https://pinkburfi.com/products/main-street-pops-kids-craft-workshop

Live Urban Sitar music throughout the day by Shiv @Undersoundsitar

Comments