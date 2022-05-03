A CHRISTMAS CAROL and TWO CHEERS FOR DEMOCRACY Come to bergenPAC This Holiday Season

bergenPAC announces new shows for the holidays and the new year. Two performances of Virginia Rep on Tour's adaptation of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Based on the most discussed current events, Capitol Comedy will take aim at Washington politicians and social chatter through sketches, songs, and parodies in their new show, "Two Cheers for Democracy," on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" and Capitol Comedy: Two Cheers for Democracy go on-sale Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Virginia Rep On Tour Presents "A Christmas Carol"

By Charles Dickens

Adapted By Steve Perigard

Music And Lyrics By Paul Deiss

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 - 1 PM and 4:30 PM

$15-$29

Perhaps the best loved holiday story of all time, Virginia Rep on Tour's adaptation of the Dickens' classic is particularly suited to children in Grades K-5. Watch Mr. Scrooge have a change of heart from stone to gold as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas. All the joy, sentiment and meaning are here, without being too scary for young audiences. The content and subject matter ties into school curriculum, specifically Family Ties, Language Arts, Literary Classic, Music, and Reading.

Virginia Rep on Tour is the nation's second largest touring theatre for young audiences. Founded in 1975, the company has been internationally acclaimed for excellence as a theatre for young audiences. In 2002, Virginia Rep on Tour's production of "Buffalo Soldier" was performed, by request, at the Pentagon to open their celebration of Black History Month. The company performs live for over 500,000 students, parents, and teachers each year throughout 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Capitol Comedy: Two Cheers For Democracy

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$49

Capitol Comedy's new show, "Two Cheers for Democracy" takes some all-time favorite songs like "Stuck In The Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel, "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "Reciprocity" from Chicago, and "Surfer Girl" by The Beach Boys, and gives them a few tweaks and a new set of lyrics that will have the audience rolling in the aisles. Think "Stuck In The Midterms With You" as moderate voters look forward with dread to the Fall 2022 elections or "Some Election Evening" as a liberal staffer discovers that, in politics, love does not conquer all.

If you're longing to see "Two Old Guys" (Biden and Sanders) do a soft-shoe or Kamala Harris lamenting that maybe becoming Vice President wasn't such a good idea, then you're sure to find "Two Cheers for Democracy" the epitome of fun. The production also evolves to include skits and songs to make fun of new developments in our political landscape and society.

