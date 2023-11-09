A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Nutley Little Theatre

Performances run from December 8th-16th.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Nutley Little Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Michael Paller and directed by Rachel Rubin Ladutke.

 

Christmas Eve, 1843.  Alone in his attic studio, Charles Dickens is visited by the spirit of his younger self.  The Child demands a story.  Struck by inspiration, Dickens summons his family and friends up to the attic to share the tale which is weaving itself through his brain.  He insists that if he is to work on Christmas Eve, they must all participate in the telling.  And so the story unfolds, with the cast of ten playing over 40 roles as they enact the classic story in a new and entertaining way.

 

Cast:

Charles Dickens - RAY HOFFMAN

The Child/Charley Dickens - BEATRICE JINN Mark Lemon - RYAN GREEN Frederick Dickens - CHRISTOPHER REYES Clarkson Stanfield - James Phillips Helen Hogarth - SARAH EASTMAN Rebecca Stanfield - LAUREN MANGINE Catherine Dickens - ALEXIS SAARELA John Forster - David Baker

 

Crew:

Stage Manager - John Westling

Assistant Stage Manager - Natalie Casaburi Costume Design - Julia Sharp & Marisa Dolkart Herling Set Design - Alex Oleksij Sound Design - Thomas Donohoe Dialect Coach - Jake Hart

 

Performances will be December 8th-16th.

 






