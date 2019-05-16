6th Borough Comedy Festival Roasts Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

Art House Productions (Meredith Burns, Executive Director, Xavier Padin, and Rich Kiamco, Producers) is proud to announce the second annual 6th Borough Comedy Festival (6BCF) from June 12th-15th. 6BCF will be held in Downtown Jersey City with over 130 performers from across the country. The festival features Stand Up, Sketch, Improv, Roast Battles, Podcasts and new special events: The Roast Of Jersey City's Mayor Steven Fulop, and a celebrity guest on the podcast, The James Altucher Show. This year's industry judges include Stand-Up New York and Catch A Rising Star. In addition, one comedian will be selected to headline a weekend show at Stand Up NY! For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.6BCF.com

Art House Productions has long awarded adventurous and diverse performing artists with a stage to expose audiences to their ambitious and challenging projects. Like the theater, 6BCF puts a premium on diversity and inclusion in comedy. Festival performers and teams include Jayson Acevedo, Cristina Arroyo, Edward Bell, Sagar Bhatt, Rich Carucci, Sai D, Emily Evans, Jess Fleischer, FreddyG, Pedro Gonzalez, Timmy Hall, Boris Khaykin, Alex La, Jen Lap, Gregory Lotsvin, James Mac, Willie Macc, Mike Mancusi, Jimmy McDonald, Stu Melton, Brandon Mitchell, Sam Morrison, Katie Morrissey, Natalie Perlin, Justin Randall, Dan Rosen, Ryan Rummel, Renee Santos, Sandip Sen, Gianmarco Soresi, Badar Tareen, Glen Tickle, Emily Walsh, Bird & Friends, Devin & Kristina, OFF TOP!, BOYF, Freeze Frame! The Musically Improvised Sitcom, Gary From HR, GAS Good At Sports, Gin Girls, Helvetica, Night Eaters, Improv Technicians, Improvised Buffy, Jane Don't, Meggie & Laura, Mercy Santos, Milwaukee!, My Momma's Biscuits, Perfect Storm, ROAD PIZZA, Softball, The Code Switch, The Executives, The Michaels, and The Nitro Girls!

One of the new events at this year's fest is the roast of Jersey City Mayor, Steven Fulop. "I'm looking forward to all my insecurities and vulnerabilities being exploited by comedians in a public forum. What could possibly go wrong? Thank you Art House for getting me to agree to this in a moment of weakness. In any event, I'll see you there," says Mayor Fulop.

Another exciting new event added to this year's fest, is the live podcast of the James Altucher show. Come see this professional interrupter and podcaster as he conducts a LIVE interview on 6/13 at the new District Kitchen. This top-10 rated podcast launched in 2014 and has gathered millions of listeners and over 35 million downloads! Past guests have included MARK CUBAN, Coolio, Arianna Huffington, and Peter Thiel. Who knows who you might see James interview at 6BCF. Following the interview will be a comedy show with a surprise lineup of hilarious talent!

Lastly, this year's headliners, Kevin Farley and Jessica Kirson, will close out the festival on Saturday, June 15th. Farley has appeared in Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and has been touring as a Stand-Up Comedian for over 20 years. Kirson is a regular prankster on The Howard Stern Show, most recently appeared on HBO's Crashing, is one of the few female comedians to have performed on The Tonight Show twice, and her Comedy Central special comes out this fall. As her friend Dave Attell says, "I'd hate to follow her."

Venues participating in Jersey City's premiere comedy fest are:

FM Bar, 340 3rd Street at Newark Avenue

HarborsideJC, 210 Hudson St at Exchange Place

Art House Productions at the Cast Iron Lofts located at 262 17th Street btw Coles St. and Jersey Ave. Street parking and lot parking at The Sylvan Lot on 18th Street Available

Festival Schedule:

Wednesday, June 12th

Art House Productions - 262 17th Street Jersey City, NJ 07310

Improv + Sketch Comedy

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Ages 18+

Thursday, June 13th

Art House Productions - 262 17th Street Jersey City, NJ 07310

Improv + Sketch Comedy

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Ages 18+

Harborside - 210 Hudson St at Exchange Place

James Altucher Podcast with Celebrity Guest + Comedy Show

7pm Podcast

8pm Comedy Show

Friday, June 14th

FM Bar - 340 3rd Street at Newark Avenue

Stand Up Comedy + Roast Battles w/ Scott Chaplin [Comedy Central Roast Battle]

7:30 PM - Midnight

Ages 18+

Saturday, June 15th

Harborside Atrium - 210 Hudson St at Exchange Place

Podcast + Roast Of Mayor + Live Music + Headliners

4:00PM - 10:00 PM

10 PM Closing Party at District Kitchen

Ages 18+





