JC Fridays On September 9th Features Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Musical Performances, and More

Art House Productions has announced its upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, September 9. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork, and to support artists and local businesses. The full event descriptions and event map are available on www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues and create their own schedule.

"There is an exciting lineup of free events in nearly every neighborhood in Jersey City! Art House Productions strives to be all inclusive, doing our best to represent all six wards in Jersey City. JC Fridays is the perfect time to meet artists in their open studios, or visit new venues and parts of the city you may not already be familiar with," says JC Fridays Manager Christy E. O'Connor.

Selected JC Fridays Event Listings - September 9, 2022

Greenville

Project Greenville

128 Winfield Avenue Jersey City, NJ

Revisiting the Great American Road Trip

Friday, September 9, 4pm-7pm

Join us this Friday and Saturday (and on October 1st & 2nd for the Jersey City Art and Studio Tour) as Project Greenville revisits the great American road trip (held over by popular demand!)...With work by over 20 visual artists ranging from photography, ink and paint to collage and craft as well as film and comics all centered around the vast differences, similarities, experiences and adventures to be found exploring the USA.

The Heights

Green Pear Heights Dinner Theater

93 Franklin Street, Jersey City, NJ

Composer & Pianist Charu Sari

Friday, September 9, 8pm-10pm

Ms.Charu Suri treads fearlessly between genres, pulling global influences that range from the mood-anchoring Indian ragas, Sufi music to Viennese waltzes.

The Statuary

53 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ

End of Summer Party

Friday, September 9, 6pm-10pm

The Statuary has brought you a Summer of Swing featuring Edmar Castañeda, Akiko Tsuruga, Billy Hart, Camille Thurman, Bruce Williams, Houston Person and our own Ted Chubb and now we want to send you into the next season with an End of Summer Party at the Statuary.

Historic Downtown

HDSID Artist & Maker Market

Grove Street Path Station

Open Air Art Bazaar

Friday, September 9, 3pm-10pm

Artist & Maker Market is an open-air bazaar featuring locally created fine art and premium hand-crafted goods while connecting artists and artisans with the metro NYC community.

Groove on Grove

Grove Street Path Plaza

Season Spectacular

Friday, September 9, 5pm-10pm

Historic Downtown and Dancing Tony present : The Groove on Grove Season Spectacular. With live music from 5pm con vivo music 530 Opera on Tap NJ 6pm Wildly Grown 7pm Dive Bar Romeos 8pm Sounds of Volta 9 pm Forget the Whale. Artist and Makers Marker in the tents.

Art 150

150 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ

Open Studios

Friday, September 9, 6pm-9pm

ART150 features over 50 artists studios and several exhibition spaces on the 2nd floor of the iconic 150 Bay Building. Come wander the labyrinth and discover new artists during this open studio event. There is always something new to see or someone new to meet! Be sure to check out individual studio artists who registered with us, including Paul Wirhun/Eggman (Studio #238), Theda Sandiford (Studio #231), m.gluck (Studio #226, 1pm-4pm), and Magnum Opus (Suite 801, beginning at 5pm). While you are there, stop in the gallery to see the opening reception of Pro Arts' group exhibition Equinox on the 2nd floor.

elevator JC

135 Erie Street, Jersey City, NJ

Open Studios

Friday, September 9, 6pm-9pm

elevator is a creative studio space located on floors 3-5 of 135 Erie St. We are home to creatives of all kinds: photographers, painters, sculptors, designers, craftspeople, and more. For this year's JC Fridays event, many of the artists will be opening their studios so please stop by and take a look into their creative spaces. While you are there, spend some time with the Jersey City Writers in Room 309, to hear Flash Fiction and play some trivia!

Journal Square

Eonta Space

34 Dekalb Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306

TROUBLEMAKERS: A Group Show

Friday, September 9th, 6pm-10pm

TROUBLEMAKERS marks the return of Eonta Space, an art salon space in

Jersey City.

At this moment in time the effects of COVID-19 are still being parsed into the public consciousness. All the artists here were affected by the lockdown either in deeply personal terms or more peripherally and while some work may appear to be benign, all the paintings, sculptures, prints etc are encoded with our creative DNA, our highs and lows from the last three years. Art never sits still. Its constant motion demonstrates a need for an emotional outlet, a guide for understanding reality but it primarily represents the desire to share our personal experiences.

Fine Arts Gallery at Saint Peter's University, Mac Mahon Student Center

47 Glenwood Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Indelible (Solo Exhibition, Trish Gianakis)

Friday, September 9th, 6pm-8pm

The Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present the work of Trish Gianakis. Trish Gianakis is a Emmy Award Winning Artist, Graphic Arts Professor at Saint Peter's University, NFT Expert, published poet and Artisan in Residency @Bronxnet TV. Her art works have been exhibited internationally, across the East coast and Arizona. With a Master's Degree in Computer Art Installation from the School of Visual Arts in NYC, she has always been on the forefront of digital art and technology. Creating immersive art experiences and combining technology with her physical sculptures is her passion. After Gianakis's cancer diagnosis in 2015, she spent the following seven years concentrating on her art, touching on healing themes of nature, humanity, and peace incorporating physical art with digital art. Since March of 2021 she is known for turning her physical art into NFTs, incorporating 3D animations, augmented reality and creating Metaverse Art Galleries

West Side

New Jersey City University Galleries

100 Culver Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Extraordinary Still Life

Friday, September 9, 4:30pm-7:30pm

The exhibition, Extraordinary Still Life, examines the ways in which current artists challenge the traditional genre of still life by representing contemporary subjects or/and using new techniques. Participating artists are Nakeya Brown, Mia Brownell, Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, Takashi Horisaki, Phaan Howng, Ashley Lyon, Margaret Murphy, Lina Puerta, Laurie Riccadonna, and Jeremiah Teipen.