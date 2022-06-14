BWW Review: ENCHANTED APRIL at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Charms with Humor and Heart

"To those that appreciate wisteria and sunshine....that's me." by Lotte in Enchanted April

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has launched their 60th Anniversary Season with a theatrical gem, Matthew Barber's Enchanted April. Exquisitely directed by the theatre's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, this show guarantees to enthrall audiences. It is a lively, humorous, yet touching piece of theatre.

Enchanted April was a hit with the STNJ audience during the company's "Lend Us Your Ears" Play Reading Series in 2018. It was slated to open the 2020 season but was canceled due to the pandemic. Ms. Monte is thrilled to finally bring the play to the company's Main Stage. It will be on stage through June 26.

Enchanted April is set in 1922 in both England and Italy. In the story, Lotte, an outgoing woman, plans to rent an Italian villa, San Salvatore. She believes that the opportunity to get away for a holiday will be transformative and a much needed break from her husband, Mallersh. Lotte manages to convince Rose, a prim type who she meets at the local ladies club, to come along. The timing seems right for Rose as well who is at odds with her husband, Frederick. To share expenses, Lotte and Rose must recruit two more women. Enter an older prickly woman, Mrs. Graves and beautiful socialite, Caroline Bramble. The four women leave their homes in England to visit the lovely villa, yet it is not wholly ideal. The owner, Anthony Wilding concedes there are some maintenance issues and the housekeeper, Costanza is certainly overwhelmed. This story of women striking out on their own, bonding, and finding a balance in their lives is very uplifting, just perfect for our times.

STNJ has assembled a cast of talented thespians that bring style and spirit to their distinctive roles and deliver Barber's well-crafted dialogue with perfect timing. The company is completely lovable. It includes Samantha Bruce as Caroline Bramble; Gregory Jackson as Mellersh Wilton; Monette Magrath as Lotty Wilton; Anthony Marble as Frederick Arnott; Aaron McDaniel as Anthony Wilding; Elizabeth Shepherd as Mrs. Graves; Carey Van Driest as Rose Arnott; and Celeste Ciulla as Costanza.

Scenes are unforgettable. Some of the many outstanding moments include Lotte starting a conversation with Rose at their club, Rose and Lotte telling Mrs. Graves about the trip, each woman's arrival at San Salvatore, Anthony welcoming his guests, Mrs. Graves making demands of Costanza, Caroline learning of Rose and Frederick's marriage, and the ill fated bath for Mellersh.

The Creative Team has done a fabulous job of bringing Enchanted April to the Madison stage with set design by Bonnie J. Monte; costume design by Paul Canada; lighting design by Michael Giannitti; and sound designer by Steven Beckel. The Production Stage Manager is Kelly Merritt. There are lots of surprises and life's lessons to appreciate in the personal journeys depicted in Enchanted April. We know that our readers will enjoy every minute of the show. See it while you can.

F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940 on the campus of Drew University. Patrons can purchase tickets for Enchanted April and STNJ's upcoming shows by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting https://www.shakespearenj.org/.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader