Writers in the Loft Presents Acclaimed Author Meg Mitchell Moore with Her New Novel THE ISLANDERS

On Tuesday, August 20, beloved author Meg Mitchell Moore visits The Music Hall Loft with her new novel THE ISLANDERS, a delicious summer story of three strangers, unexpected romance, well-meaning lies, and damaging secrets-all on one island.



The 7pm event includes an author presentation and Q+A, plus a book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress Street, in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Whether you're stretched out in the sun, or stuck inside this summer, Meg's latest novel is the perfect escape," said Dawn Heffron, The Music Hall's Book Club's and the evening's moderator. "I can't wait to dig into the thrilling details and familiar New England setting of this perfect beach book."



J. Courtney Sullivan's Maine meets the works of Elin Hilderbrand in this delicious summer read involving three strangers, one island, and a season packed with romance, lies, and secrets.

Anthony Puckett was a rising literary star. Joy Sousa owns and runs Block Island's beloved whoopie pie café. Lu Trusdale is spending the summer on the island with her two young sons, working on a private project that demanding more of her time. Over the twelve short weeks of summer, these three strangers will meet and grow close, will share secrets and bury lies. And as the promise of June turns into the chilly nights of August, the truth will come out, forcing each of them to decide what they value most, and what they are willing to give up to keep it.

Meg Mitchell Moore worked for several years as a journalist for a variety of publications before turning to fiction. THE ISLANDERS is her fifth novel. She lives in the beautiful coastal town of Newburyport, Mass., with her husband and their three daughters.

The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Meg Mitchell Moore with THE ISLANDERS on Tuesday, August 20, at 7pm is $41. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of THE ISLANDERS ($26.99, hardcover), a bar beverage, author Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Writers in the Loft features bestselling authors in a smaller, more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories. The evening package includes a reserved seat and bar beverage, Q+A, a copy of the book, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the featured writer.

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner-the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters-an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Loft space. Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.

