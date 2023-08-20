Writers On A New England Stage to Host Chuck Palahniuk & Heather Cox Richardson in September

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage, featuring Chuck Palahniuk, the iconic author of Fight Club, and Heather Cox Richardson, the historian behind the daily newsletter Letters from an American. As we look forward to fall, these authors will present their newest works before eager audiences in September. The event with Chuck Palahniuk promises to be interactive and filled with prizes and giveaways—the event with Heather Cox Richardson is already sold out, but tickets are still available for Chuck Palahniuk.

Tuesday, September 12 at 7 pm, bestselling author Chuck Palahniuk presents his book NOT FOREVER, BUT FOR NOW, moderated by NHPR's Rick Ganley.

From the bestselling author of Fight Club comes a hilarious horror satire about a family of professional killers responsible for the most atrocious events in history and the Young Brothers that are destined to take over.

Friday, September 29, at 7 pm, historian and award-winning author Heather Cox Richardson presents DEMOCRACY AWAKENING, moderated by NHPR's Hannah McCarthy. This event is SOLD OUT.

From the historian and author of Letters from an American comes a vital narrative that explains how America now teeters on the brink of autocracy—and how we can turn back.

Each event starts at 7 pm and includes a moderated literary conversation with an NHPR radio host. Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the authors through the NHPR moderators.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Chuck Palahniuk's fourteen novels include the bestselling Snuff; Rant; Haunted; Lullaby; Fight Club, which was made into a film by director David Fincher; Diary; Survivor; Invisible Monsters; and Choke, which was made into a film by director Clark Gregg. He is also the author of the nonfiction profile of Portland, Fugitives and Refugees, and the nonfiction collection Stranger Than Fiction. His story collection Make Something Up was a widely banned bestseller. His graphic novel Fight Club II hit #1 on the New York Times list.

Heather Cox Richardson is a Professor of History at Boston College. She has written about the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, and the American West in several award-winning books. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and The Guardian, among other outlets. She also cohosts the Vox Media podcast, Now & Then.

TICKETS

Ticket packages vary by event and can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, in Portsmouth, NH.

About Writers on a New England Stage

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult, all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and available for on-demand listening at NHPR.org.

The Writers on a New England Stage series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

About New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR is New Hampshire's only statewide radio news service, broadcasting from 14 sites across the Granite State. Our award-winning journalism is available to read and listen to 24/7 at NHPR.org and by asking your smart speaker to “Play NHPR.” NHPR journalists deliver local news, programs, newsletters, and podcasts, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Civics 101, Outside/In, Document, The Weekender, The Rundown, Primarily Politics, The Folk Show, and the N.H. News Recap. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, and This American Life. At NHPR, our vision is that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to our mission. We strive to build an inclusive culture that links us to the communities we serve and to produce journalism and programming that reflect those communities' diverse cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.

