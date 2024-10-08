World Premiere of ROMANTIC ATMOS-FEAR Opens This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How much of a pain in the neck would it be to date Dracula? How can a couple of zombies tell when it's time to break up? What is the correct way to pronounce mozzarella? These are just some of the questions the new comedy Romantic Atmos-FEAR seeks to answer. Romantic Atmos-FEAR will be presented at the Nasson Little Theatre from October 11-20 and at the Rochester Performance & Arts Center (RPAC) from October 25-27. Tickets for the Nasson Little Theatre can be purchased online at https://nassoncommunitycenter.com/ticket-info/ and RPAC tickets are available at https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/tickets.

Romantic Atmos-FEAR is a romantic comedy horror anthology from writer and comedian, Will Saxe, that explores the scariest thing in the world...love (and the second scariest things in the world: werewolves, zombies, and improv teams). This show is a love letter to John Cariani's "Almost, Maine" and cheesy 80's horror films, and perfect for fans of both.

"Romantic Atmos-FEAR is happily situated somewhere between When Harry Met Sally and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein," said Saxe. "It's a sharp, heartfelt, and quirky comedy perfect for this spooky time of year and the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit. As much fun as it was to write it, it's been even more fun to direct this incredible cast, and see my show evolve from the page to the stage, and I can't wait for audiences to see the final result"

Dive In Productions' Romantic Atmos-FEAR features a scary talented ensemble cast of local actors Nicholas Allen, Jamie Ammon, Reegan Camire, Ryan Clark, Haley DeValliere, Heather Howe, Daniel Kehr, Jordan Raymond, Lauren Rose, and Jeremy Toussaint. The Production Team includes Will Saxe (Director/Playwright), Jordan Formichelli (Stage Manager), Jackson Clifford (Assistant Stage Manager), Sarai Kramer (Costume Design), Billie Butler (Lighting Design), and Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Scenic/Sound Design).

