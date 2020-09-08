Weathervane to Open Equity-Approved LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET This Week

Opening on Wednesday, September 9th and Friday, September 11th these two productions will run in alternating rep through October 11th.

Weathervane Theatre's inaugural alternating repertory fall season starts this week with a??Little Shop of Horrors a??on Wednesday, September 9 at 7PM and a??Miracle on South Division Streeta?? on Friday, September 11 at 7PM. These productions will run in alternating repertory through October 11th.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical about Seymour, a mild-mannered floral clerk who discovers a mysterious plant that catapults him to botanical fame, with one slight drawback - the plant thrives on human blood. a??Book & lyrics by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken. Directed and choreographed by Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Ka??inky Bootsa??) and music directed by Matthew Everingham.

Cast: Jorge Donoso (Seymour), Marisa Kirby (Audrey), Robert H. Fowler (Mr. Mushnik), Ethan Paulini (Orin Scrivello, DDS), Monica Rosenblatt (Audrey II), Nicole Fluegge (Crystal), Grace Livingston Kramer (Ronette), Jewell Noel (Chiffon), Connor Buonaccorsi (Male Swing).

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

Buffalo, NY might be depressed, but Clara Nowak is not. Staunchly religious, the mother of three is an organizer for her soup kitchen and the caretaker of her family's local claim to fame: a 20-foot shrine to the Blessed Mother commemorating the miraculous night in 1942 when she appeared to Clara's father in his barbershop. When daughter Ruth announces she's creating a one-person show about the family miracle, a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. A heartfelt comedy of faith, family, and the twists of life. Written by Tom Dudzick and directed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. Cast: Deborah McFadden.

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences will be capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks are required on the premises. Complimentary disposable masks available upon entry and sanitization stations located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.

Additional changes for the health and safety of the artists, staff, and guests include no post-performance meet and greet, digital playbills and ticketing, contact tracing, and installation of a brand new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. In addition to self-quarantining on the premises before the start of their contract, artists are subject to daily temperature checks and evaluations by company medical staff prior to reporting to work.

These productions will run in alternating rep with a??The World Goes 'Rounda?? September 9 - October 11th at 7PM (Wednesday - Saturday) with additional 2PM performances on Saturdays as well as on Sunday, October 11th. Single tickets, dinner and a show packages, and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Tickets range $19-$39.

