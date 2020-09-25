Weathervane Theatre to Present THE CONGRESSWOMEN

THE CONGRESSWOMEN will play Sunday, October 4th at 5PM ET and Tuesday, October 6th at 7PM ET.

Weathervane Theatre has announced a special presentation of The Congresswomen by Kelly Strandemo. Originally developed by the award-winning Ducdame Ensemble, this funny and timely adaptation of Aristophanes' Ekklesiazousai will play Sunday, October 4th at 5PM ET and Tuesday, October 6th at 7PM ET. Both performances will be performed in front of a limited socially-distanced audience as well as via livestream.

SYNOPSIS

Time's Up in Ancient Greece! When the women of Athens take charge of the government, the once powerful men must nervously negotiate their new place in society. Based on the surprising relevant political satire by Aristophanes, this rollicking new adaption of The Congresswomen asks; "Who will be left to pick up the pieces from this ridiculous Battle of the Sexes?"

Kelly Strandemo, playwright and ensemble member of The Congresswomen, reflects on bringing an updated 2020 edition of the 2018 NYC Fringe Festival hit to New Hampshire:

"As we catapult toward November 3rd, I cannot think of a more perfect moment to bring The Congresswomen to a state so indelibly linked to our nation's election process, as well as to so many live-streaming the show from across the country."

Strandemo continues on the piece's timeliness:

"The comedy of Ancient Greece was essentially the "Saturday Night Live" of its day as it combined sketches making fun of Athenian politicians with popular music and, of course, lots of sex and fart jokes! It's almost shocking how source material written around 390 BC is still so relevant and hilarious today. You'll see moments of inspiration from female-driven TV shows like 'Golden Girls' and 'Designing Women', to hysterical satires like 'SNL' and 'The Simpsons,' to soulful pop music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s."

The Congresswomen is directed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and music directed by Matthew Everingham. Weathervane's resident designer, Rien Schlecht will recreate Ashley Rose Horton's original costume design. Cast: Kelly Strandemo (Praxagora), Carrie Greenberg (Atalante), Grace Livingston-Kramer (Despoina), Liz Flemming (Glykeria), Lew Whitener (Blepyrus), Robert H. Fowler (Zosimos / Myrtle), Connor Buonaccorsi (Chremes), Deborah McFadden Osborne (Donyaldia), Monica Rosenblatt (Harvellah), Nicole Fluegge (Euterpe), Ira Kramer (Barbitos), Jewell Noel (Coda), Jorge Donoso (Vivace), and Marisa Kirby (Fermata).

Additional creative team: Chad Rowe (Technical Direction) Gibbs Murray (Scenic Design), Michaela Pietrinferno (Sound Design), Kay Cates (Properties Design), Scout Hough (Lighting Design), and Egypt Dixon (Production Stage Manager).

Performed to in person audiences as well as via livestream. In person audiences will be capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks required on the premises and temperature checks conducted upon arrival. Complimentary disposable masks available and sanitization stations located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned. Livestream links valid for viewing for 72 hours. Reservations are required and there is a $12 suggested donation for the performance. Reservations can be made at www.weathervanenh.org/the-congresswomen or by contacting the box office.

The Congresswomen is a special event for Weathervane's inaugural fall season (Little Shop of Horrors, Miracle on South Division Street, The World Goes 'Round) currently running in alternating repertory through Sunday, October 11th. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org.

The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person Wednesday-Saturday from 10AM - 2PM and 5PM - 7PM. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

