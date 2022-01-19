Visit With Spider-Man At Park Theatre for the Debut of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Spidey is in the Monadnock region starting this Friday. In conjunction with the debut of the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, this Friday, January 21, Jaffrey's Park Theatre will have Spider-Man making an in-person appearance.

The new Spider-Man franchise movie is a global hit with audiences and critics. It has been America's #1 film for multiple weeks. The Park Theatre will debut their run of the film starting this Friday, January 21 at 6:30pm. It will run for two weeks in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound,

One hour before the Friday screening as well as at the Saturday (1/22) matinee at 2pm and the evening show at 6:30pm, Spider-Man will be in the lobby for pictures with children of all ages. Also, anyone who dresses up as Spiderman at those three screenings will receive a coupon good for a free popcorn.

Tickets are $9 for adults $8 for children 12 and under, adults 62+ as well as students/teachers/active military with current ID. Masks are required at all times inside the theatre. Monday and Wednesday screenings require proof of vaccination.

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home can be pre-booked online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888 or by visiting the box office at the theatre.

