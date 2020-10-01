VIDEO: Seacoast Repertory Theatre Details Struggles Amid the Ongoing Health Crisis

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Marketing Director Brian Kelly shared, “We joke that COVID was built to kill theater."

NBC Boston has reported on the struggles that The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been facing due to the ongoing health crisis.

This regional theater was one of the first to livestream a musical after the pandemic and soon developed an impressive schedule of digital programming.

Over six weeks, Marketing Director Brian Kelly took NBC Boston through the theater's journey.

Watch the video below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You