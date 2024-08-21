VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to the Players' Ring Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a Tony award winning, deliriously funny comedy, will begin the 2024-25 season of the Players’ Ring Theatre.

Written by the late Christopher Durang and directed by Matthew Parent, the play opens Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 22.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya (played by Christopher Savage) and Sonia (Whitney Smith) share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.

Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha (Constance Witman), swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike (Griffinn Gower.) Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house.

Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra (Jessica Miller) who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina (Heather Howe) whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

“The team is A- List, top-notch,” said the play’s director Matthew Parent. “I couldn't have asked for a better cast. You might have seen several of them in other great shows at the Ring and beyond. Each actor is accomplished in their own rights, and skilled at comedy, which is just terrific. I feel that this script is in excellent hands with this cast, which should yield an evening of fun and laughs galore for the audience.”

It was a huge, surprise hit on Broadway a decade ago – one of the funnier plays of that time. It works perfectly for the Players’ Ring's stage, too, Parent said.

“I think that if the audience member is looking for an evening of comedy, light-hearted but with some substance, then this is the play for them,” Parent added. “Come join us for some levity and laughter.”

The play’s crew includes Catharine Davis, stage manager and props design; Billie Butler, set and lighting design; Shaughnessey Gower, costume design; and Cassie Foote as intimacy coordinator.

The Ring’s neighbor The Puddle Dock restaurant and its sister restaurant Tour on Lafayette Road, are both offering a 10% discount on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.

